Everton vs Brighton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway

11’ - Whew. March makes tracks down the Everton left and his cross into the box is met by an unmarked Mitomo, whose header is luckily wayward.

9’ - Delightful pressing tackle from Tarkowski springs Davies, he finds McNeil who tries one dribble too many and now Brighton counter but the Blues can snuff out the danger.

5’ - Great freekick into the box from Gray, Davies heads it down off the back of Dunk’s arm — no penalty there surely — and Calvert-Lewin works it back to Iwobi, great shot and Sanchez parries it wide! Good early chance there.

3’ - Everton pressing high here, putting Brighton under pressure. The crowd here is certainly up for it.

1’ - Underway at Goodison Park after a minute’s applause to commemorate the life of footballing legend Pele.

Preview

Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.

Visitors Brighton bid farewell to iconic manager Graham Potter earlier in the season with Italian Roberto De Zerbi taking over for him and trying to make his own mark at the club.

Competition: Premier League Matchday 18

Date and start time: Tuesday, January 3rd at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 52°F/11°C, rain, 84% chance of precipitation, 14 mph winds

The Blues hosted Brighton almost a year to the day ago, with the Seagulls coming to Goodison on January 2nd when Rafa Benitez was still in charge. An Anthony Gordon brace then wasn’t enough for the Blues who lost 3-2 to Potter’s team. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister grabbed two goals while Dan Burn added another as the Blues attempted to come back from a 3-0 deficit but fell short.