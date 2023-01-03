Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

It’s Everton gameday! Check out our preview of today’s match against Brighton. [RBM]

Here is the Match Day Guide for tonight’s match under the Goodison lights. [EFC]

Ben Godfrey has spoken about his return to the first team after his horrendous injury on the first day of the season:

“It felt good to be back! It’s always difficult when football gets taken away from you through injury - it was one of the toughest periods of my career but I’m thankful for the people around me who kept me going and all the hard work is worth it in the end to be back out there with the boys. It’s a strange one... After an injury like that people from the outside can maybe wonder how you’re going to come back but people don’t understand how many hours of hard work I’ve put in. As I said, the people around me as well - the physios, my family and friends... Whether that’s on-pitch rehab or at home with the people around me, so much has gone into it.” [EFC]

Some Everton fans are planning a protest against the Board’s egregious mismanagement of the club before the Brighton game. [ClickLiverpool]

Everton have registered their interest with Manchester United to sign striker Anthony Elanga on loan. [Football Insider]

Love this one! Evertonians are born, not made by Apple or Samsung! Old school passion.

Not one single cellular device in sight.



Everton. pic.twitter.com/l5UinEkW22 — Doucs (@TheFrenchHench) December 31, 2022

The rumours about Club Brugge wing back Noa Lang continue with transfer specialist Rudy Galetti connecting Everton to the player. [rudygaletti.com]

Reports suggest Everton have enquired about Almeria winger Largie Ramazani, but the Spanish side are currently only willing to sell if his €40m release clause is met. [Inside Futbol]

It is incredible how Everton Stadium has risen out of the Mersey in only one year!

Tell us what you think in the comments below.

What To Watch

Three Premier League matches including Everton vs Brighton kick off at 7:45pm GMT with Manchester United hosting Bournemouth at 8pm.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook