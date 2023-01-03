Everton vs Brighton: Predicted Line-Up | Simms to Start?

Just as all the hope had dried up, Everton released a couple more precious drops as they picked up an unexpected point at the Etihad.

But - let’s not kid ourselves - that will be quickly forgotten if the Toffees fail to beat Brighton at home tonight.

Indeed, a bad result here and it could be good night, Frank.

The stakes are high. So how will Everton line up?

Who’s Out?

Amadou Onana is out for this one after picking up his fifth booking of the season at the Etihad.

Apart from that, there’s expected to be little change in personnel. Yerry Mina missed out with a slight hamstring problem last time out and should be left out here too. Anthony Gordon missed out with illness, but could return.

The Blues have been blessed with a new striker, though, as Ellis Simms has been recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland and is available for this one.

Other than that, it’s just James Garner and Andros Townsend who remain out.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WOLVES

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina (DOUBT), Godfrey, Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana (SUSPENDED) , Gueye, Garner (INJURY) , Price

Wingers: Gray, Gordon (DOUBT), Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Cannon, Simms

Tactics and Formation

If Frank wants to get Evertonians onside for a potentially make-or-break game, it would be advised not to set up with a back five at home to Brighton.

Therefore, I’d expect a back four of Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski and Mykolenko.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is the most like-for-like replacement for Onana and will probably start. Davies may get a run out if Frank wants to rest Gueye.

With Calvert-Lewin only just back, Ellis Simms may start in normal circumstances, but with the pressure on, Frank may not fancy starting the youngster. Expect him to come from the bench at some point.

Out wide, it’ll be Demarai Gray with – most likely – Dwight McNeil, unless Anthony Gordon recovers quicker than expected from illness.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 8/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 8/10

James Tarkowski – 10/10

Conor Coady – 10/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 8/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 7/10

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 8/10

Dwight McNeil – 7/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Seamus Coleman

Mason Holgate

Ruben Vinagre

Tom Davies

Isaac Price

Anthony Gordon

Neal Maupay

Ellis Simms