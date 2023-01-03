Everton vs Brighton: Predicted Line-Up | Simms to Start?

Just as all the hope had dried up, Everton released a couple more precious drops as they picked up an unexpected point at the Etihad.
But - let’s not kid ourselves - that will be quickly forgotten if the Toffees fail to beat Brighton at home tonight.
Indeed, a bad result here and it could be good night, Frank.
The stakes are high. So how will Everton line up?
Who’s Out?
Amadou Onana is out for this one after picking up his fifth booking of the season at the Etihad.
Apart from that, there’s expected to be little change in personnel. Yerry Mina missed out with a slight hamstring problem last time out and should be left out here too. Anthony Gordon missed out with illness, but could return.
The Blues have been blessed with a new striker, though, as Ellis Simms has been recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland and is available for this one.
Other than that, it’s just James Garner and Andros Townsend who remain out.
EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WOLVES
Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic
Defenders: Keane, Mina (DOUBT), Godfrey, Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Welch
Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies,
Onana (SUSPENDED), Gueye, Garner (INJURY), Price
Wingers: Gray, Gordon (DOUBT),
Townsend (INJURY), McNeil, Mills
Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Cannon, Simms
Tactics and Formation
If Frank wants to get Evertonians onside for a potentially make-or-break game, it would be advised not to set up with a back five at home to Brighton.
Therefore, I’d expect a back four of Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski and Mykolenko.
Abdoulaye Doucoure is the most like-for-like replacement for Onana and will probably start. Davies may get a run out if Frank wants to rest Gueye.
With Calvert-Lewin only just back, Ellis Simms may start in normal circumstances, but with the pressure on, Frank may not fancy starting the youngster. Expect him to come from the bench at some point.
Out wide, it’ll be Demarai Gray with – most likely – Dwight McNeil, unless Anthony Gordon recovers quicker than expected from illness.
Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)
Jordan Pickford – 10/10
Nathan Patterson – 8/10
Vitaliy Mykolenko - 8/10
James Tarkowski – 10/10
Conor Coady – 10/10
Idrissa Gana Gueye – 8/10
Abdoulaye Doucoure – 7/10
Alex Iwobi – 9/10
Demarai Gray – 8/10
Dwight McNeil – 7/10
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8/10
Bench
Asmir Begovic
Seamus Coleman
Mason Holgate
Ruben Vinagre
Tom Davies
Isaac Price
Anthony Gordon
Neal Maupay
Ellis Simms
