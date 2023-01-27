 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Ancelotti rumours, Onyango reunites with Ferguson

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton FC v West Ham United - Barclays Women’s Super League
Brian Sorensen, manager of Everton Women
Photo by Lewis Storey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Frank Lampard has penned his farewell letter directed to all Evertonians. [RBM]

While Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa top the list, a sneaky Davide Ancelotti reunion could be on the cards.

You can watch the Everton Under-21s in action against Fulham today at 7PM GMT (2PM EST) on Everton’s Official Youtube Channel. [EFC]

Shortly after taking over as the new manager of League One side Forest Green Rovers FC, Big Dunc will be bringing in Tyler Onyango on loan.

“(Our business) is done. We had a couple of players that we were looking at but they didn’t meet the criteria for the points in terms of getting them in and getting a visa so it is how it is. We are still of course looking but it’s more for the next window. We’re happy with the squad that we have and we don’t need to do a big change,” says Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen on the transfer window. [Echo]

