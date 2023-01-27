Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Frank Lampard has penned his farewell letter directed to all Evertonians. [RBM]

While Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa top the list, a sneaky Davide Ancelotti reunion could be on the cards.

Marcelo Bielsa arrives in London ahead of Everton talks. Flew in from Brazil. Fact he is here viewed as a victory for Everton given the coach’s reluctance. Plus interest in Davide Ancelotti if they can persuade Bielsa. Sean Dyche still in the mix, too. https://t.co/yruJGuT9VX — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) January 26, 2023

You can watch the Everton Under-21s in action against Fulham today at 7PM GMT (2PM EST) on Everton’s Official Youtube Channel. [EFC]

Shortly after taking over as the new manager of League One side Forest Green Rovers FC, Big Dunc will be bringing in Tyler Onyango on loan.

Duncan Ferguson will make Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango his first signing at @FGRFC_Official the 19-year-old will join today on loan for the rest of the season — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 26, 2023

“(Our business) is done. We had a couple of players that we were looking at but they didn’t meet the criteria for the points in terms of getting them in and getting a visa so it is how it is. We are still of course looking but it’s more for the next window. We’re happy with the squad that we have and we don’t need to do a big change,” says Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen on the transfer window. [Echo]

