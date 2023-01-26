Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.

While he is yet to speak in public about the decision by the Board to let him go, Lampard today released a statement via social media thanking the fans who had wholeheartedly embraced him for how he himself had a finger on the pulse of the supporters even while the continued dysfunction above him raged on.

Coming in to Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season. Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared. I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family. It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future

The Blues are yet to replace Lampard with youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines taking training, and a host of names like Marcelo Bielsa, Sean Dyche and even Davide Ancelotti all being linked with the vacancy.