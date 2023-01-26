Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]

Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]

In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s defeat at West Ham United, Farhad Moshiri said he is only seeking to bring in extra financing in order to help fund the new stadium and not selling the club.

“The club is not for sale, but I’ve been talking to top investors of real quality to bridge a gap on the stadium. I can do it myself. But I want to bring top sport investors into Everton. We are close to having a deal done. It is not selling the club at all, it is just bringing more expertise in terms of global sponsorship, commercial development. A lot of specialist sport investors have this pool of knowledge and it is to secure that for Everton.”

US investment firm MSP Sports Capital is considering a potential investment in Everton [BNN Bloomberg]

Everton are trying to hijack the transfer of Bamba Dieng from Marseille.

Duncan Ferguson has turned down the chance to take charge at League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers [Inside Futbol]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly asked for two key signings to be made before he considers accepting the offer to become the new manager of Everton.

Chelsea are set to decide the future of Everton target Hakim Ziyech this week as rival clubs Roma and Newcastle have fallen back according to Fabrizio Romano [Bet Victor]

Newcastle want Anthony Gordon, though Everton still have valued at higher than the Toon want to spend.

Anthony Gordon missing from Everton training today - for a second day running - as Newcastle’s pursuit of the attacker intensifies.

Gordon is open to the move, #NUFC want him this window.

But there remains a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the player. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 25, 2023

Chelsea meanwhile are rumoured to be interested in Amadou Onana, having failed to sign either Enzo Fernández or Moisés Caicedo.

Leeds United will make a late move for Marseille striker and Everton target Bamba Dieng, according to reports in France. [Get Football News France]

️ Mikel Arteta:



“It’s a club [Everton] that I love so much and I’m very grateful and attached to, I just hope they can get out of the mess and get to where they deserve to be.” pic.twitter.com/GFtMxVufHd — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) January 25, 2023

