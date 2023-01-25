 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Newcastle make Gordon bid, Moshiri speaks out, Everton for sale or not?

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League
ICYMI: Spurs came in last minute and snatched up Arnaut Danjuma. [RBM]

Looks like some fresh news on Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle still interested.

The group continues to evolve game by game. We’re really beginning to understand the manager’s principles and we’re beginning to have a clear identity to our play. It’s all positive for us at the minute,” says Everton Women defender Megan Finnigan. [EFC]

Looks like Amadou Onana is (hopefully) getting some post-World Cup rest.

Yesterday was a whirlwind of a day as new managerial candidates continue to cycle. Marcelo Bielsa, Sean Dyche, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, and now Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Farhad Moshiri takes on some hard-hitting questions from the Everton Fan Advisory Board.

Shortly after the above video released, there were some reports circulating online that Moshiri was putting the club up for sale, but that now does not seem to be the case. [Echo]

Asmir Begovic may soon be playing with Cristiano Ronaldo. Who would’ve thunk it.

It seems like former Everton managers keep striking gold. Ronald Koeman has officially been named the new Netherlands manager. [talkSPORT]

