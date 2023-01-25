Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Spurs came in last minute and snatched up Arnaut Danjuma. [RBM]

Looks like some fresh news on Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle still interested.

Hear Newcastle have made a bid of £35m rising to £50m with add-ons for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 24, 2023

“The group continues to evolve game by game. We’re really beginning to understand the manager’s principles and we’re beginning to have a clear identity to our play. It’s all positive for us at the minute,” says Everton Women defender Megan Finnigan. [EFC]

Looks like Amadou Onana is (hopefully) getting some post-World Cup rest.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana was absent from training today after being given a scheduled leave of absence — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 24, 2023

Yesterday was a whirlwind of a day as new managerial candidates continue to cycle. Marcelo Bielsa, Sean Dyche, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, and now Ralph Hasenhüttl.

BREAKING: Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl is being considered for the vacant Everton manager's job ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cFy9ZhWPmN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 24, 2023

Farhad Moshiri takes on some hard-hitting questions from the Everton Fan Advisory Board.

Shortly after the above video released, there were some reports circulating online that Moshiri was putting the club up for sale, but that now does not seem to be the case. [Echo]

Asmir Begovic may soon be playing with Cristiano Ronaldo. Who would’ve thunk it.

Everton have rejected an offer from Al-Nassr for Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.



Begovic is out of contact in the summer and has only made 3 appearances this season.



It’s expected Al-Nassr will return with a second offer in the coming days. #EFC — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 23, 2023

It seems like former Everton managers keep striking gold. Ronald Koeman has officially been named the new Netherlands manager. [talkSPORT]

