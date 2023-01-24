Tottenham hijack Everton’s loan move for Danjuma

Throughout yesterday as Everton dilly-dallied on announcing the sacking of Frank Lampard, the fanbase waited patiently knowing that there was some good news on the way in the impending revealing of Arnaut Danjuma as an Everton player for the rest of the season.

Well, early today that got thrown into doubt and now it’s virtually confirmed that he will not only not be joining Everton, he’s headed to North London to play for Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season.

Here is the timeline of what happened earlier today, from a variety of different sources. First was some concerns that the deal has not been completely finalized, mostly because of concerns from the player’s camp.

Will relay this because keep hearing there are issues around Arnaut Danjuma's move to Everton. Not all paperwork done and the player pulling out. Another PL club involved. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 24, 2023

Then it appears the hesitation was because another Premier League side had entered the fray, which was confirmed as Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur expected to now also move for Arnaut Danjuma. The player underwent a medical at Everton over the weekend, but has not, as yet, signed paperwork on deal. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 24, 2023

Spurs, having similarly hijacked almost-done Everton deals for Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, came in with an almost certainly more attractive package for the player.

In a remarkable u-turn this morning and after refusing to send his registration form to the FA ahead of training today for his new club Everton, Arnaut Danjuma is now in talks with Tottenham. Everton are currently left bewildered with medical, media and agreements all complete — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 24, 2023

And there you have it, done deal and everything with Spurs. The Toffees left holding the bag and a bunch of pictures of Danjuma in Everton kit.

Danjuma to Tottenham, here we go! Deal agreed — hijack completed after player did medical tests and media as new Everton signing last weekend ⚪️ #THFC



Loan deal agreed with Villarreal — he’s on his way for medical with Spurs.



Boarding completed - ✈️ London@TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/83i0zWaBEO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

You have to give it to Spurs and the player. With the chaos surrounding the club right now, they were smart to entertain thoughts of changing things up at the last moment, and have managed to pull it off.

Interestingly, Danjuma had sought reassurances from Everton that David Moyes would not be taking the reins as manager because he felt slighted by the former Blues man who did not want him at West Ham because of what has been described as ‘character issues’. Whether Moyes could still be Lampard’s replacement or not remains to be seen, but his assessment of the Dutch international’s character seems to be spot on.

Meanwhile, where Danjuma fits in at Spurs who already have six versatile forwards — including Richarlison who joined them last summer — is not really our problem any more, but it is very concerning how players would much rather go sit on the bench elsewhere than be a surefire starter at the Toffees. With just a week left in the transfer window, it’s imperative a new manager is named and some transfer business get done or else with all the clubs around the relegation zone strengthening, we could well be relegated in February itself.