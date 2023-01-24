Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton yesterday announced that Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties in a long overdue move. [RBM]

Full Club Statement:

Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach. Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months. Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game. The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed. [EFC]

Here is the list of leading candidates. [Echo]

Marcelo Bielsa is the favourite to take over from Frank Lampard. [Inside Football]

Bielsa is currently in negotiations with Everton. [Independent]

The cost of chopping and changing those in the dugout at Everton since Moshiri arrived on Merseyside runs close to £50m. [Echo]

Brentford have rejected an approach from Everton for Thomas Frank [Football Insider]

Jurgen Klopp supports Marcelo Bielsa appointment. [Echo]

Sean Dyche is the favourite to succeed Frank Lampard. [Mail Online]

Incredibly, Steven Gerrard has made the betting list of possible replacements. [Rangers Review]

Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly has a release clause of £8million should Everton try to appoint him. [Times]

Alan Stubbs has put some of the blame at the feet of the players:

“I’m a little bit in two minds. I feel for Frank because I feel he has been dealt a hand that was very difficult in the first place but, in the last six weeks, I don’t think the team has put the performances in to say ‘we are behind the manager’. [Toffee TV]

Jamie Carragher doesn't hold back the punches.

Hard to disagree with Carra here - Everton are indeed the worst run football club in the country. #EFC #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/WnBC6Le5Bd — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) January 23, 2023

Next Everton manager odds (talkSPORT): Sean Dyche – 6/4, Marcelo Bielsa – 3/1, David Moyes – 6/1, Nuno Espirito Santo – 10/1, Wayne Rooney – 10/1, Sam Allardyce – 12/1, Duncan Ferguson – 12/1, Ange Postecoglou – 12/1, Domenico Tedesco – 12/1, Rafa Benitez – 14/1.

Some of the names on this list just make you wonder who makes these lists - Allardyce or Benitez back? Really?!

Other News

Chelsea are seeing the chaos at Everton and may be ready to take both Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana to London. [Express]

Newcastle United are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign long-standing target Anthony Gordon. [The Hard Track]

Abdoulaye Doucoure has apparently been training on his own following a bust up with Lampard last week. [Mirror]

With Ellis Simms lacking opportunities to play after his return from loan, Sunderland are continuing to monitor the situation with an eye towards getting him back for the remainder of the season. [Sunderland Echo]

Three takeaways from the West Ham match. [RBM]

What To Watch

Southampton host Newcastle in the League Cup. Accrington Stanley play Boreham Wood in the last FA Cup replay.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook