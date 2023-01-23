Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

UPDATES! It’s looking like Frank Lampard has indeed been sacked.

Everton have sacked Frank Lampard as manager. #EFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 23, 2023

Everton have made a decision on Frank Lampard's future



❌ It is expected he will leave his position at the club pic.twitter.com/ZS5h6YaFCz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 23, 2023

Also, looks like new signing Arnaut Danjuma, who was expected to be announced today, wants assurances that David Moyes is not taking the reins at the Toffees - the manager did not want him at West Ham apparently.

Ahead of his loan to Everton, Arnaut Danjuma has sought assurances that David Moyes will not be appointed as the club’s new Manager after Frank Lampard is sacked. (Source: talkSPORT) pic.twitter.com/iC3gKT5XL6 — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) January 23, 2023

Everton fall to West Ham 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from the manager below.

Transfer rumours regarding Anthony Gordon leaving continue to swirl. [90 Min]

Hopefully we hear more about Lampard’s future with the club soon enough.

No sign of an announcement being made tonight, despite talks being held over Lampard's Everton future today...story with @JPercyTelegraph updated shortly with the latest #efc https://t.co/KZza7RXLNh — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 22, 2023

“It’s still uncertain whether we will get the go-ahead to attend the next home game against Arsenal on February 4. No one could ever have envisaged things getting to this state where you are ­actually in physical danger...of course, fans can have their say and I can ­understand the ­frustrations, but some of the protests have gone over the top...the club is in turmoil. It needs unity with everyone working hard for the cause, supporters included. Surely no one wants to see scenes again where players have their cars kicked. It’s really disappointing when I’m advised not to ­attend a home game ­because of safety issues. We will now have to see what transpires in the next week or so before Arsenal arrive at Goodison,” says former Everton great Graeme Sharp. [Mirror]

Former players Super Kev and Stubbsy weigh in.

I can’t believe all this foolishness! We all know the buck stops with the owner Stubbsy! ‍♂️ https://t.co/tyqdVzdlMi — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) January 22, 2023

Everton Women defeat West Ham United 3-0. [RBM]

“If the phone rings this afternoon and it’s Everton saying he [Simms] can come back, we then have to decide if we want to stop our other negotiations and bring him back, or [sign] Ellis and another one of the two or three we’re trying to do. If those other options fall in before we hear about Ellis, then there’s every chance we’re not going to pay x for Ellis to come and sit on our bench. That’s football, we have to do what is right by us and see what falls in place,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [Sunderland Echo]

Arnaut Danjuma announcement should be coming any day now!

Danjuma deal will be signed in the next hours — medical done on Saturday and contract to be completed on Monday #EFC



It will be a loan until June 2023, no buy option as expected. pic.twitter.com/C0XukX1h2K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2023

Under-21s defeat Brighton 2-1. [EFC]

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech would be a sneaky good addition.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is interesting Everton, among other clubs, on an initial loan. More on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) January 22, 2023

What To Watch

Fulham take on Spurs. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook