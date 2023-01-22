Everton Women 3-0 West Ham United: FA WSL Match report

A stunning Aggie Beever-Jones strike - her first in the WSL top flight - superbly capped off a fine display by Everton Women against West Ham United.

The Chelsea loanee’s second-half effort followed first-half goals from Karen Holmgaard and Megan Finnigan, as the Blues made it three straight league wins for the first time since October 2020.

Victory over Paul Konchesky’s side also moves Brian Sorensen’s team to fifth spot in the WSL, replacing Aston Villa, who had briefly leapfrogged Everton following a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Sorensen had warned of the threat the visitors would pose from set pieces, but it was the hosts who found the opener from a corner. Nicoline Sorensen played it short to Jess Park, and the forward drove at the defence before firing in a cross that found Holmgaard’s head, which in turn found the back of the net.

Nine minutes later, it was two. Another corner that was this time delivered straight into the danger zone by Sorensen, with Finnigan rising highest to double her team’s advantage.

A shell-shocked West Ham tried to get into the game and looked for Lisa Evans out wide to try and service the forwards, but Dagny Brynjarsdottir and co. were largely starved of service in a frustrating opening 45 minutes for the Hammers.

The visitors kept plugging away but were finding a resolute Everton, who did an admirable job repelling the attempted onslaughts.

And it was Everton who were to celebrate again as substitute Beever-Jones produced a moment of true quality that was re eminiscent of Gabby George’s strike a week prior.

Aurora Galli found the forward unmarked in the middle of the park, and the teen took a yard of space before firing an unstoppable strike into the top corner which sent her colleagues and the Walton Hall Park crowd into raptures.

With no WSL action next weekend, Everton will hope to carry the momentum into the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, when they take on Birmingham City at home on Sunday, 29 January.