5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Lifeless Defeat to West Ham | Worst Season in History?

Welcome to a very painful edition of 5 Telling Stats. If you haven’t yet, go read my article “The Soul of Everton Football Club is at Stake” from last week where I gave my thoughts and analysis on the current state of EFC. The figures included in this article do not require much context or explanation due to how dreadful they truly are, so read at your own risk and take care, Toffees.

1. Simply Shameful

Everton have lost 11 of their last 14 games in all competitions, including 8 of their last 9. #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) January 21, 2023

This is an unprecedented poor run of form for the club, even for fans who were around for some of the bleak days of the 90s too.

2. All-Time Low

15 - Everton have collected just 15 points from their 20 games in the Premier League this season. Accounting for three points per win all-time, this is now their fewest points won after 20 games of any league season in their history. Unparalleled. pic.twitter.com/MLML0rhL2c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2023

This is officially now the worst season in Everton history. Simply indefensible by all of those who have gotten us into this mess.

3. Usurped by Underachievers

Southampton, 1 win in 9 PL games: vs Everton



West Ham, 1 win in 8 PL games: vs Everton



Bournemouth, 1 win in 11 PL games: vs Everton (also beat Everton in EFL Cup)



Wolves, 2 wins in 9 PL games: 1 vs Everton (&West Ham)



Leicester, 2 wins in 8 PL games: 1 vs Everton (&West Ham) — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) January 21, 2023

When all the clubs around you are beating you too, you are clearly the worst of the lot.

4. Remorseful Run

Everton have failed to win any of their last 10 Premier League games (D2 L8) - their longest winless run in the league since a run of 12 games without a win from August to October 1994. #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) January 21, 2023

About to set a Premier League worst record for the club too - next two games are against Arsenal and Liverpool.

5. Time to Go

Frank Lampard's record for Everton:



◉ Matches played: 38

◉ Won: 9

◉ Drawn: 8

◉ Lost: 21

◉ Points: 35



It's not looking good. pic.twitter.com/j1bzF8owMo — Squawka (@Squawka) January 21, 2023

That’s one full season’s worth of games, and not even at the 40 point relegation threshold.

Simply brutal. Everton Football Club is in freefall.