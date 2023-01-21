West Ham 2-0 Everton: Final | Clueless Toffees

Live Blog

90+3’ - There’s the final whistle, and Everton have lost yet again. Looked completely Championship material here as a poor West Ham easily beat them 2-0.

90’ - The ref will add three minutes. No idea why.

84’ - Bowen gets a shooting chance with both Tarky and Coady struggling to cover him, the Wolves man gets the block in.

Everton still passing the ball around like they’re the ones up by a pair of goals.

81’ - More changes, but it’s not Lampard making them. Benrahma and Emerson off, Johnson and Downes on.

75’ - Delightful run from Rice from deep, goes in alone and puts the ball just wide of the far post.

70’ - Decent attack comes to nothing as the Blues can’t find that last incisive run or pass.

Double change for the Hammers, and Danny Ings is on to make his Irons debut. He loves himself a goal against the Toffees, the lifelong Red. Paqueta who has been booked and Antonio are off, and Soucek is the other player on.

68’ - Bowen beats Tarky down the wing and is pulled down, yellow card for the defender who smiles wryly, knew exactly what he was doing.

64’ - DCL wins a corner off Ogbonna as he runs onto a long ball. Gray from the right, can’t beat the first man.

Emerson with a delightful 1-2 with Benrahma and the fullback is in acres of space, hammers his shot at Pickford who pushes it out for a corner off the bar! Good corner from West Ham, Aguerd gets to it and puts it over, the Blues survive.

61’ - Zouma brings down DCL as he turns on the edge of the middle third. Gray will take the freekick, partly cleared, back into the box and the Irons clear. McNeil can cross, corner. Nothing comes out of it, again.

58’ - Ooh nice shot from Gana and Fabianski’s fingertips prevent an Everton goal. Grays corner, West Ham clear and it comes to Iwobi. He nutmegs Emerson and is into the box, but his low cross is cut out by Fabianski. Naughty that from the Everton player, but nothing comes of it.

55’ - West Ham have Everton exactly where they want them, coming forward in search of goals and they can use the pace of their front three to counter where the Blues are at their weakest.

50’ - First booking of the game is for Paqueta, going down the back of Onana’s ankle.

46’ - Second half underway, and it’s two changes at the break for Lampard - Mykolenko and Coleman off, Tom Davies and Dwight McNeil on. Assuming it’ll be McNeil and Iwobi going wide.

Almost immediately the Blues get a chance, but the ball bounces away after a poor first touch from Gueye in the box.

45+2’ - Another corner, good one this time and Fabianski gets a punch off and the ball is cleared, and there’s the halftime whistle. Everton had a couple of spells, but look quite awful and have shown nothing to believe they can get out of this hole.

44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it.

42’ - Antonio and Bowen show a level of hunger and desperation that is completely lacking in Everton. Antonio beats Tarky down the line and his cross into the box is met well by Bowen who fights his way between two defenders to slam home, again from point blank range. 2-0 to the Hammers.

38’ - Cross into the box and free header for Antonio, awful miss and Mina puts it out for a corner. This one is managed better by the Blues.

34’ - Rice finds Bowen behind Myko, and his cross cut out for a corner. Taken short and cleared.

But the ball comes back into the box, and two West Ham players wide open and Bowen tucks home from point blank range. Defence all at sea again. VAR decides Bowen was marginally onside behind Tarkowski, and it’s a good goal, Blues behind 1-0.

33’ - West Ham are feeling their oats again, controlling the ball for the last few minutes. The Toffees have nothing going forward apart from a two-man rush of DCL and Gray on their own. Both sides terrified to make a mistake behind,

28’ - Giveaway by Gana in the middle and the ball falls for West Ham, and Paqueta stings Pickford’s palms for a corner. The Blues make a hash of clearing the corner but it’s eventually somewhat away.

22’ - After a slow start Everton are seeing more of the ball and giving the Hammers something to think about in their own end.

Quick shot of the director’s box at London Stadium, and the grim faces of Kenwright, Barrett-Baxendale, Sharpe, Thelwell and for the first time in 15 months, Farhad Moshiri.

19’ - Gray breaks and wins another corner off Zouma. Gray again, and again deep, think that’s a strategy here to head it back across the goal. The hosts clear again.

15’ - Zouma cuts out a Mykolenko cross for a corner. First setpiece chance for the Blues. Deep from Gray and cleared. Cross into the box from Iwobi and the Toffees claim a handball, off the arm of Ogbonna. Ball falls to Mina and he lofts it well over, and the review is over too, no penalty.

12’ - Calvert-Lewin comes back to midfield to get the ball, loses it needlessly but then makes up for it by chasing Bowen all the way back to near the Everton box.

6’ - Both sides with three in the back, but it’s the hosts on the front foot a bit. The Blues (in yellow today) have only had a couple of short spells in possession.

3’ - Hearts in mouths for Everton after Pickford nearly caught in possession trying to play the ball out from the back.

1’ - After a minute’s silence in memory of David Gold, co-chairman of West Ham United, referee Stuart Attwell gets us underway.

Lineups

Everton

West Ham

Your Hammers to face the Toffees ⚒️#WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/SY2gyjg1DN — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 21, 2023

Preview

Unfortunately it’s the weekend and Everton are playing today, so here we are. After the bloodbath that happened at a number of prominent NBA, NHL and MLS sites, we’re more relieved than anything. That doesn’t change the fact that the Toffees are halfway through the season square in the relegation zone with what appears to be a clueless manager and an equally hapless squad seemingly going through the motions.

Maybe playing away from a frustrated Goodison Park is the tonic to restore spirits, and the fact that they are coming up against a West Ham side who look like they suddenly have forgotten how to play together might just do the trick. However, as we have often learned to our own chagrin, we will flatter to deceive before somehow conceding in the vilest possible manner and lose to give David Moyes another week in the job. Where that will leave Frank Lampard, who knows, and frankly who even cares.

The Toffees manager will have close to a full complement of players available for the trip to London, but we’ll wait to see whether he sticks to his recent staple of a 5-3-2 or tries something different. And what of the ageing warhorses in defence? Conor Coady seems a long way off his early season form and even James Tarkowski has been making uncharacteristic mistakes.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 20

Date and start time: Saturday, January 21st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 66,000

Weather: 40°F/4°C, sunny, 9% chance of precipitation, 4 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues had prevailed when the two sides had met in September at Goodison Park, with Neal Maupay’s snapshot the difference between the two sides in a 1-0 win. The Toffees last visit to London ended in a 2-1 loss with Mason Holgate getting the only goal for the traveling side.