Everton Under-21s defeat Southampton 3-2. [EFC]

To no surprise, Everton currently sit at the near bottom of Deloitte’s Football Money League top 20 due to loss in revenue. [Sky Sports]

Under-21s midfielder Sebastian Quirk has joined League One side Accrington Stanley on a permanent deal. Best of luck, Sebastian! [EFC]

“We absolutely want to help the squad; we have said it a lot. We want to make the squad stronger. I am aware everyone is trying to do the same thing and teams around us are working on their squads, getting competition in forwards areas. We know we need more competition, more of a clinical nature to us at the top end of the pitch. That’s a reality we have to understand. We must try and improve it. It’s not an easy window, but people are working towards trying to bring players in. I as a coach know we need to help it,” says Frank Lampard. [EFC]

“We know the size of the task ahead of us this season, and we are only looking at that right now. Everton as a club shouldn’t be down there. But I am, and we are at the minute. I think if we can keep on the right path, we can be battling again at the right end of the table. These things take time; it’s not going to be at the click of our fingers. We have to regroup, rebuild and focus on the task at hand in terms of climbing the table. But for a club of this size, we know where we should be and it’s about getting back to that,” says Demarai Gray. [EFC]

Everton may have the opportunity to sign out-of-favour 30-year-old Spurs winger Lucas Moura. [Daily Mail]

Blues linked with 29-year-old German striker Niclas Füllkrug. [HITC via Bild]

“Dele Alli has had a good career, but he doesn’t deserve to play at the moment,” says Beskitas manager Şenol Güneş. [Echo]

Rumoured target Dango Ouattara looks set to join AFC Bournemouth, does this clear the path for Arnaut Danjuma to Everton? [HITC via Foot Mercato]

