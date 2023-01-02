Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Manchester City 1-1. Watch the highlights below.

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the big point on the road.

“As soon as it left my foot, I knew that I hit it perfectly. Even when I slipped, it gave me a bit more composure. We knew that for a majority of the game that we were going to be behind the ball but realised on transitions that we could be a threat. I’m delighted to take the point and I think we should be proud that we stuck to the game plan, and it paid off,” says Gray. [EFC]

“We get one point here today and I’m excited and happy because it’s tough here. But it means not much because it’s a point and now we have to take that forward. The players have to feel that...I hope everyone coming to Goodison on Tuesday see players who are hungry, relate to that and gets the crowd going. We know what it can be like on an evening game at Goodison and then hopefully we can have a good game. It’s a very good team in Brighton, we have to be very ready. Good possession team, will have possession. We have to trust in ourselves and believe like we did today,” says Frank Lampard. [EFC]

ICYMI: Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland. [EFC]

I would like to say a huge thank you to all the players, staff and fans @SunderlandAFC I’m grateful to have been a part of this amazing club and I wish you all the best for the remainder of the season ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/P3N2b6XgK4 — Ellis Simms (@_ellissimms) December 31, 2022

It looks like the Anthony Elanga transfer rumours are heating up with Manchester United looking for their young winger to get regular minutes. [Football Insider]

Out on loan Lewis Dobbin scored the winner for Derby County the other day.

A fine way for @LewisDobbin to score his first league goal! #DCFC pic.twitter.com/NTFrqfZpeS — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 31, 2022

Hear from Evertonian great Speedo Mick as he begins his final fundraiser walk. [BBC]

Everton are reportedly the latest club to be linked with Montpellier’s 19-year-old French striker Elye Wahi, who is a client of Jorge Mendes. [Media Foot]

What To Watch

Brentford take on the Reds. Some La Liga and Championship action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook