The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board.

Vote of No Confidence in EFC Board of Directors - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/yOhKl93Jlf via @UKChange — EFCSA (@EFCSA) January 18, 2023

Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]

A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]

Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he is moving to Villarreal. [FLW]

The move by Brereton Diaz may be the first domino which will then allow Everton to sign Arnaut Danjuma. [Echo]

Everton Under-21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has been recalled by the Club from his loan spell at Burton Albion. [EFC]

Michail Antonio who has been linked with Everton has stressed he is remaining committed to West Ham United despite speculation surrounding his future at the club. [Echo]

The first full-span roof truss has been completed at Everton Stadium. [EFC]

Ian Wright has apologized to Everton fans after he admitted he was “angry” with them having received a WhatsApp message on the morning of the alleged threats and assault of club board members. [Football365]

David Moyes will be sacked if they lose to Everton on Saturday. [Express]

French journalist Ignazio Genuardi has claimed that Everton are interested in forward Lois Openda and they have even had a bid rejected for the striker. [Twitter]

Everton are using intermediaries to try and seal a loan-to-buy deal for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, according to Fabrizio Romano. [Caught Offside]

Journalist Dean Jones is painting a grim picture for Lampard’s future:

“It’s a really, really difficult moment. I’m hearing that there are people around Lampard fearing the worst. I guess there comes a point when you have an acceptance of your fate and how it’s not going to turn in your favour.” [Give Me Sport]

Check out Frank Lampard’s live press conference at 1:30 pm ahead of the West Ham game. [Youtube]

Here’s the West Ham away guide if you are heading to London for the game. [EFC]

Everton could beat West Ham who then sack Moyes only for Moyes to then be hired by Everton. [Football 365]

You already know Lampard and Moyes will end up trading places and go to their former clubs. #EFC #WHUFC https://t.co/oiiA0OQivD — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) January 14, 2023

