Everton Under-21s forward Francis Okoronkwo on his side’s season so far. [EFC]

Goalscorer Gabby George reacts to her team’s 3-2 win against Reading over the weekend. [EFC]

Ian Wright shares his support for Everton amidst their ongoing internal crises.

For the Everton fans pic.twitter.com/gLmIGDgl2L — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 17, 2023

“There is no interest on our side towards Tom [Davies]. There has been no talk about Tom. I was caught on the hop and I said a couple of nice things about him because he is a young British player that I saw come through as a young player and I am pleased to see his progress. He plays for a fantastic football club and I think that’s where he is going to be, he is not going to be a Rangers player in the future,” says Rangers manager Michael Beale. [Planet Sport]

Some promising news surrounding linked target Arnaut Danjuma!

Everton have offered a deal to Spanish club Villarreal for Arnaut Danjuma. The player and his representatives met the club on the weekend with Everton now awaiting the decision from the player with other clubs registering interest — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 17, 2023

Transfer wiz Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Everton are reportedly interested in 20-year-old winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Excl: Kamaldeen Sulemana is open to leaving Rennes in January. Everton are exploring loan with buy clause deal #EFC



Augsburg and Bournemouth have also asked for Sulemana as he could leave due to lack of game time. pic.twitter.com/7oBjMn3cID — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023

Some nice James Garner news to help brighten up your day!

Everton midfielder James Garner has returned to light training after a back injury. Garner will now be monitored by club staff in his bid to return to full fitness. The midfielder is back out on the grass running for the first time in weeks — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 16, 2023

Crystal Palace take on Manchester United. You can also catch the highly anticipated Supercoppa Italiana clash between Milan and Inter, as well as some Copa del Rey and FA Cup action.

