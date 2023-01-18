 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Danjuma & Sulemana updates, Garner fitness latest, Davies rumours quashed

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton FC v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-21s forward Francis Okoronkwo on his side’s season so far. [EFC]

Goalscorer Gabby George reacts to her team’s 3-2 win against Reading over the weekend. [EFC]

Ian Wright shares his support for Everton amidst their ongoing internal crises.

There is no interest on our side towards Tom [Davies]. There has been no talk about Tom. I was caught on the hop and I said a couple of nice things about him because he is a young British player that I saw come through as a young player and I am pleased to see his progress. He plays for a fantastic football club and I think that’s where he is going to be, he is not going to be a Rangers player in the future,” says Rangers manager Michael Beale. [Planet Sport]

Some promising news surrounding linked target Arnaut Danjuma!

Transfer wiz Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Everton are reportedly interested in 20-year-old winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Some nice James Garner news to help brighten up your day!

