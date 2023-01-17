Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton is in contact with Merseyside Police regarding the various incidents surrounding the Southampton game. [RBMersey]

USMNT star Timothy Weah, who helped LOSC Lille to a 5-1 victory over Troyes in Ligue 1 yesterday, has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Everton. [l’equipe]

Watch the highlights as the Everton U21’s lost to Blackburn. [EFC]

Rumours continue to swirl about 31 year old Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, although the description of the player is somewhat problematic:

(The club) by deciding to raise cash with what could be one of the last important offers for a player in a declining phase, who scored only two goals in 2022 and which continues not to advance after a year broken by three consecutive muscle injuries. [Il Giorno]

The Daily Mail is reporting that the game on the weekend is being described as El Sackico with both Frank Lampard and David Moyes currently on the precipice with their respective clubs. [Daily Mail]

Maciek Kaminski, the Polish/American real estate tycoon who had sought to acquire Everton last summer, has stepped away from investment talks. [Telegraph]

Watch the highlights of the WSL victory for Everton over Reading. [EFC]

Looks like David Moyes is finished at West Ham.

David Moyes is about to be sacked and replaced by Rafa Benitez at West Ham.



That’s according to the money that just keeps coming in tonight for both



We’ve suspended betting on both ‘next Premier League boss to leave’ and ‘next West Ham manager’#WHUFC | #EFC pic.twitter.com/LITzDBJ3tf — Betfair (@Betfair) January 16, 2023

Michail Antonio is another forward being lined up by the Blues according to reports from The Boot Room. [TBR]

