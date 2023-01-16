No threats or incidents reported before Southampton game - Police

No threats towards Everton’s board of directors were reported before Saturday’s game against Southampton, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

Everton released a statement two hours before kick-off confirming that the club’s board would not be attending the game because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.

A short while afterwards certain journalists were briefed by a club source that chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was “put in a headlock” as she left the director’s box following the Brighton game 11 days previously on January 3.

In a statement Merseyside Police say no incidents were reported before the game but that they are working with Everton to establish if any offences took place.

The Police are also aware of the footage showing some of the Everton players’ cars being chased after the game, but that no offences have been reported as yet.

The statement read: