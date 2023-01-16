Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.

“It’s a difficult period. There is so much passion at this club for the right reasons, everyone wants the best for the club. Of course, over the years we’ve come in a direction where we were in a relegation battle last year and again this year,” says Frank Lampard about the Board missing the game due to unfounded ‘safety reasons’. [BBC]

Under-18s draw 2-2 in mini-Derby. [EFC]

Under-21s fall to Blackburn 4-2. [EFC]

Everton Women defeat Reading 3-2. [EFC]

This is a telling Lampard stat.

No permanent manager in Everton's history has lost a higher percentage of their matches than Frank Lampard is currently on (53.5%). — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 15, 2023

Here’s another stat that may be hard to swallow.

4 - Everton have lost their last four home Premier League games; the first time they’ve lost four in a row on home soil in the league since September 1958. Severe. pic.twitter.com/s2wuvtYrhZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2023

“Manchester United will make a decision on loan moves for Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri in the next few days. Everton are among the clubs interested in the former, but also clubs from other countries are exploring the situation,” says Fabrizio Romano. [CaughtOffside]

It looks like things are progressing in the Arnaut Danjuma negotiations.

#AFCB to hold talks with Danjuma in the coming hours. #EFC one of the other Premier League clubs at the negotiating table. Would be a big boost for the Cherries if they can convince him to return. — Alex Crook ⚽️ (@alex_crook) January 14, 2023

Another Everton target striker Terem Moffi looks to be headed to West Ham who are reportedly close to making an offer. [Daily Mail]

The rumour mill has it that sanctioned financier Alisher Usmanov is the real owner of the Toffees, and was present for the interviews of the last few Everton managers including Lampard. [The Guardian]

Congrats to Demarai Gray!

BREAKING: Demarai Gray's stunner against Man City has been named the Budweiser Premier League Goal of the Month for November and December — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 13, 2023

