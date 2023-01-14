Everton vs Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Iwobi, Godfrey start

Live Blog

Plenty of drama already even before the players have taken to the pitch with the Board announcing they will not be at the game today due to ‘security concerns’ around the planned sit-in protest that will take place after the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the players were received with the usual aplomb when the coach pulled in before the game.

A big reception for the Everton team bus outside Goodison this afternoon pic.twitter.com/tKVCZH7pvI — Iain Watts (@iainwattsphoto) January 14, 2023

Lineups

Everton

Lampard has decided to go with five in the back with Ben Godfrey joining the backline, and it appears Alex Iwobi has made a miraculous recovery!

Your Everton team to face Southampton! pic.twitter.com/IaD53gfPpU — Everton (@Everton) January 14, 2023

Southampton

The visitors are likely going to stick with the 4-2-3-1 they had success with against City.

Taking on the Toffees



Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's showdown at Goodison Park: pic.twitter.com/4NvN8RiXgY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 14, 2023

Preview

Everton take on fellow relegation battlers Southampton with both sides in dire need of the three points on offer. The Toffees have just one win in their last ten games and manager Frank Lampard is facing the sack just shy of a year in the job at Finch Farm. Meanwhile interim manager Nathan Jones is under his own brand of pressure at Southampton, though might have won himself some goodwill with two positive results in the cups, a FA Cup win over Crystal Palace and then a shock Carabao Cup quarter final victory of Manchester City.

The Saints will take heart from the last bottom side to visit Goodison Park, with Wolves pulling off a late, late win to accelerate the Blues downward spiral. Meanwhile, a full-fledged fan revolt is brewing at the Toffees with dozens of fan groups and a number of prominent former players signing an open letter demanding the majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri to make changes behind the scenes.

Moshiri has continued to appear tone-deaf towards the supporters and the planned sit-in after the final whistle against Southampton could result in really ugly scenes if the game goes badly for the Blues.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 19

Date and start time: Saturday, January 14th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 44°F/7°C, partly cloudy, 14% chance of precipitation, 26 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues already have a win over the Saints this season down at the south coast early in October with Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil grabbing goals in a 2-1 victory. The last time the two sides played at Goodison was on the opening weekend of last season, with the Toffees coming from behind at the break to win 3-1 under Rafa Benitez, with Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring.