Everton 1-2 Southampton: Final | Toffees let bottom side come back to win again

Fulltime Thoughts - There’s just nothing left to say right now about what’s happening at Everton, just that every single thing is going wrong.

Everton (1.34) 1-2 (0.87) Southampton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) January 14, 2023

90+4’ - There’s the final whistle, and the sit-in protest will get underway now. Everton lose 2-1 against visitors Southampton. That should be that for Lampard by the way.

Twice in a month Everton have hosted the bottom club in the Premier League, taken the lead, and then let the visitors equalize and go on to win.

Shameful. #EFC #AllTogetherNow — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) January 14, 2023

90+3’ - Another corner, on the right this time. Gray to deliver again, outswinger, Saints clear.

90+1 - Gordon beats his man, cross falls to Tarky whose shot is scuffed and blocked for a corner. Gray’s corner is cleared and the Saints hoof clear.

89’ - Everton’s gameplan right now is hoofing the ball long into the box, but it looks like the two big strikers have not gotten the memo as they’re nowhere near the ball when it’s been delivered.

Just four minutes to be added on here. Do you think Lampard is all packed up already?

87’ - The Saints are lined up and defending resolutely, and Everton don’t look like they have any penetration whatsoever.

81’ - Gueye off for Ellis Simms, need that goal bad now. Last chance saloon for Lampard here. Corner comes to nothing.

78’ - JWP stands over it, and it’s a goal. Over the wall and in, and Pickford could do absolutely nothing about it. Good job Gordon, you did this. Saints lead 2-1 late on.

76’ - A freekick into the box from that Crystal Palace range by Gray, Alcaraz clears for a corner. Gray to take from the right, cleared and Gray loses the ball to allow a counter attack.

Ridiculously poor defending from Gordon there and gives away a free kick on the edge of the box. To the Saints. Who have Ward-Prowse. Awful from Gordon.

73’ - Blues have given away a freekick from about thirty-plus yards away, and Ward-Prowse is lining this up. It comes off the wall though and Goodison heaves a sigh of relief.

72’ - Another cross into the box and again no Blues to make decisive contact, Bazunu palming the ball away from danger and Godfrey hoofs it well over.

70’ - Oh so close! The freekick was partly cleared, fell to Onana on the left and his cross in the box is missed by DCL, Bazunu gets a fingertip to it and it falls to Godfrey who can only hit it the wrong side of the post!

69’ - Onana wins the ball in his own half and is making tracks but is fouled by Diallo and will be booked.

Lampard’s first change is going to be an attacking one, Anthony Gordon replaces Coleman.

66’ - Great ball behind the Blues backline and now it’s Adams on the right, and this time it’s Coady who blocks the shot. This is unsustainable.

64’ - Saints are dominating now and JWP has a crack from distance, Pickford saves and ensures there’s no rebound.

62’ - Subs immediately involved and Armstrong has a shooting chance but Godfrey does well to slide over and block.

60’ - Edozie and Coleman come together in the box, and it’s a corner for the Saints. JWP puts it in deep and the Blues clear.

Nathan Jones making the first changes, with Alcaraz and Armstrong on.

55’ - Off the bar! Godfrey presses and wins the ball, finds Calvert-Lewin in space and his shot is deflected, and comes back off the underside of the crossbar with Bazunu well beaten! So unfortunate.

54’ - Goodison is a bit deflated by that equalizer but here’s a chance, Iwobi wins the ball against Salisu and finds Gray, he shoots from outside the box and it’s straight at the keeper. Should have done better.

50’ - The Blues are not doing well early in the second halves of games.

Make that three straight games now Everton have conceded immediately after the break. #EFC #EVESOU https://t.co/30DIlUkp77 — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) January 14, 2023

46’ - Everton called offside as the second half gets underway.

And just a minute in, we’re level. Che Adams heads down a long ball and finds Ward-Prowse running into the box, he leaves Godfrey sprawling and tucks the ball past Pickford to make it 1-1, ugh.

Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out.

45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the goalie’s right post and the England #1 gets a strong hand to it to push it onto the post before Coady hoofs it clear.

The resultant corner is cleared by the Toffees’ man of the match in the first half Onana.

45’ - Everton are finishing the half the stronger side, two minutes to be added on.

42’ - Now Iwobi tries a shot from distance and it’s just wide of the far post! Goodness, could have been three right now!

41’ - Another freekick and again it comes to Onana and hsi header across goal is bravely gathered by Bazunu.

38’ - Gray wins a corner on the right with some nifty footwork. His delivery is perfect this time and AMADOU ONANA SCORES HIS FIRST EVERTON GOAL!! His header bounces down and beats Bazunu, Blues lead 1-0!!

Onana scores his first goal for Everton to take.the lead at Goodison Park!



: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #EVESOU pic.twitter.com/m93POaOP6k — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 14, 2023

33’ - Gueye does well to win the ball in the midfield, and then loses it too easily for Diallo but the Saints player’s shot is wayward.

29’ - Now Everton with a sustained attack, Coleman’s cross blocked for a corner. Gray’s delivery is cleared and the chance is gone.

Both sides are attacking and creating chances, who will take advantage first though?

27’ - Blues get lucky there. Saints play the ball left to right across the top of the box, and then a deflected shot beats Pickford and the far post as well. Salisu makes solid contact with the corner but Pickford saves well and the Blues clear.

24’ - Tarkowski bursting down the left is tugged back and Everton have another freekick. Gray’s delivery is too close to Bazunu and he collects. He tries to start off a counter but Gray helps cut it out and Onana takes a potshot from distance but it’s well-wide.

23’ - Halfway point of the first half, both sides can be happy with what they’ve done with the ball.

21’ - Danger in the box. Ward-Prowse was wide open on the right and instead of shooting tries to go back across the box and the Blues can block an attempt on goal.

20’ - Delightful ball behind the backline from Mykolenko finds Gray’s run, but the angle is too tight and he puts it over. Much better phase of play from the Blues in the last few minutes.

14’ - Lavia is the first in the book for tugging down Onana on a break at the midfield line. Freekick into the box, Calvert-Lewin gets his head to it but no power and the goalie can recover.

10’ - Coleman wins a freekick deep on the right. Poor from Gray, cleared.

5’ - It’s all Southampton early on. The Blues are having a hard time keeping a foot on the ball.

2’ - Godfrey lands awkwardly and looks to have hurt his ankle. Deflating start this.

1’ - It’s loud at Goodison Park as the game gets underway.

Plenty of drama already even before the players have taken to the pitch with the Board announcing they will not be at the game today due to ‘security concerns’ around the planned sit-in protest that will take place after the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the players were received with the usual aplomb when the coach pulled in before the game.

A big reception for the Everton team bus outside Goodison this afternoon pic.twitter.com/tKVCZH7pvI — Iain Watts (@iainwattsphoto) January 14, 2023

Lineups

Everton

Lampard has decided to go with five in the back with Ben Godfrey joining the backline, and it appears Alex Iwobi has made a miraculous recovery!

Your Everton team to face Southampton! pic.twitter.com/IaD53gfPpU — Everton (@Everton) January 14, 2023

Southampton

The visitors are likely going to stick with the 4-2-3-1 they had success with against City.

Taking on the Toffees



Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's showdown at Goodison Park: pic.twitter.com/4NvN8RiXgY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 14, 2023

Preview

Everton take on fellow relegation battlers Southampton with both sides in dire need of the three points on offer. The Toffees have just one win in their last ten games and manager Frank Lampard is facing the sack just shy of a year in the job at Finch Farm. Meanwhile interim manager Nathan Jones is under his own brand of pressure at Southampton, though might have won himself some goodwill with two positive results in the cups, a FA Cup win over Crystal Palace and then a shock Carabao Cup quarter final victory of Manchester City.

The Saints will take heart from the last bottom side to visit Goodison Park, with Wolves pulling off a late, late win to accelerate the Blues downward spiral. Meanwhile, a full-fledged fan revolt is brewing at the Toffees with dozens of fan groups and a number of prominent former players signing an open letter demanding the majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri to make changes behind the scenes.

Moshiri has continued to appear tone-deaf towards the supporters and the planned sit-in after the final whistle against Southampton could result in really ugly scenes if the game goes badly for the Blues.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 19

Date and start time: Saturday, January 14th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 44°F/7°C, partly cloudy, 14% chance of precipitation, 26 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues already have a win over the Saints this season down at the south coast early in October with Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil grabbing goals in a 2-1 victory. The last time the two sides played at Goodison was on the opening weekend of last season, with the Toffees coming from behind at the break to win 3-1 under Rafa Benitez, with Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring.