Everton vs Southampton: Predicted Line-Up | Davies’ Bon Voyage?

Make no mistake about it, on a personal level, this is Frank Lampard’s most important game of his Everton career so far.

The Crystal Palace game last season was undoubtedly bigger for the club. But for him, it’s make or break time for Frank.

A win will buy him time. A draw might push the deadline back a week. But a defeat will surely spell the end of his Goodison Park career – despite receiving the dreaded “vote of confidence” by Moshiri a few days ago.

So, how will Frank line-up his Everton side with the stakes this high?

Who’s Out?

Nathan Patterson, James Garner and Andros Townsend are the only definite absentees for the Blues.

Surprisingly, Alex Iwobi is in contention despite being stretched off against Manchester United last week. Dominic Calvert-Lewin should also be ready to start again.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WOLVES

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson (INJURED) , Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi (DOUBT), Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner (INJURY) , Price

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms

Tactics and Formation

Despite having put in good performances with a back five at City and United, Frank will surely return to a 4-3-3 against the lowly Saints as the Blues need to impose their will on the game - something we struggle to do.

Pickford in goal. Back four most likely to see Coady and Tarkowski to start, although Godfrey or Mina could get the nod too.

Midfield will be Gueye and Onana with most likely Davies (unless Iwobi is deemed fit enough to start), in what could be the Academy graduate’s final appearance for the Blues if interest from Rangers is realised.

Up top, DCL should lead the line flanked by Gray and Gordon.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 10/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 10/10

James Tarkowski – 8/10

Conor Coady – 8/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 10/10

Tom Davies – 7/10

Demarai Gray – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 8/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Yerry Mina

Ben Godfrey

Ruben Vinagre

Alex Iwobi

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Dwight McNeil

Neal Maupay

Ellis Simms