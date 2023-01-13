Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some pictures from training ahead of Everton’s match against Southampton tomorrow. [EFC]

“We aren’t come into training laughing and joking at the minute, it’s not like that, we’re not enjoying the position we are in, I will be totally honest with you...we really believe we can get out of this; I wouldn’t say these things if I didn’t believe that...everyone is looking at the game in the same way...we are human beings, sometimes people look at footballers and say, ‘They’re putting their professional hat on’, but we understand what game is coming up, we know how big it is for the Club, for us as players and we’re looking forward to it,” says Conor Coady. [EFC]

Following a 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, Southampton boss Nathan Jones is confident of a strong performance tomorrow against the Blues. [Echo]

A day after a poorly-worded response to an open letter from the Fans’ Forum, majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri made a disastrous phone call to TalkSport.

“I put my money where my mouth is, that’s the most an owner can do.”



‍♂️ “All the managers have been driven by the fans, not by me, initially.”



“The board’s been there for a long time, they are dedicated & local.”#EFC owner Farhad Moshiri speaks exclusively to @JimWhite. pic.twitter.com/isHasnbm99 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 12, 2023

How bad are things at Everton? You decide.

I understand nobody at Everton was made aware that Moshiri was going to do the radio interview, they only knew once it aired — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 12, 2023

Despite being linked with the Blues only a day or two ago, it looks like Arnaut Danjuma may consider reuniting with former club AFC Bournemouth.

#afcb are confident in re-signing Arnaut Danjuma on a six-month loan deal with a view to buy.



W/@ahmedshooble for @TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/bUn0O8ochC — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) January 12, 2023

Blues linked with 22-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Tetê. [talkSPORT]

USMNT fans would certainly love this one. Promising winger Timothy Weah has been linked with a move to the Blues. [Daily Mail via L’Equipe]

Leon Osman has his say on Everton’s struggles this season. [Echo]

