Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Farhad Moshiri has finally responded, but it’s only after the prompting of the Fans Forum, and even then it looks like it is stick rather than twist. [EFC]

“I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors. That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building - and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.”

Our take is that Moshiri’s comments do little to placate an angry fanbase that is planning a sit-in after the crucial game against Southampton this weekend. [RBM]

Stats Bomb shows the good and the bad of Everton’s performances off setpieces this season.

In form Demarai Gray speaks about his need to take responsibility on and off the pitch. [EFC]

Everton have completed the permanent signing of Australia international midfielder Clare Wheeler on a two-and-a-half year deal. [BBC]

Pro golfer Tommy Fleetwood believes Everton are teeing up a stadium to be proud of on the banks of the River Mersey. The lifelong Blues fan, who hails from Southport, has kept a close eye on the development at Bramley-Moore Dock, while challenging for top honours around the world. Watch the interview on the club website. [EFC]

The potential loan move of Wout Weghorst to Manchester United could hand Everton a boost in their pursuit of Anthony Elanga. [Echo]

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s potential move away from Everton looks to have been put on the shelf because of the injury to Alex Iwobi. [HITC]

A perspective on why Everton are not splashing the cash this January. [The Athletic]

The CEO of Villarreal has spoken about the potential move of Arnaut Danjuma:

“Right now we do not have a formal offer, it is true that there are rumors and there is interest, but I think that the market is beginning to move now and we will see how it evolves. I don’t know what will happen in the next few weeks.” [AS]

This report says that Everton ARE negotiating with Villarreal. [cadenaser.com]

Congratulations to Everton midfielder Lucy Graham who will now be referred to by her married name of Lucy Hope after tying the knot just before Christmas. [EFC]

✍️ , !



Preston North End are delighted to confirm the arrival of Tom Cannon on loan from @Everton until the end of the season.



➡️ https://t.co/jVNjICm2PY#pnefc pic.twitter.com/FgK0SZHyDQ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 10, 2023

