Everton Women sign 24-year-old midfielder Clare Wheeler to a permanent deal. [EFC]

Tom Cannon has officially joined Championship side Preston North End on loan. Best of luck, Tom! [EFC]

Preston North End are delighted to confirm the arrival of Tom Cannon on loan from @Everton until the end of the season.



➡️ https://t.co/jVNjICm2PY#pnefc pic.twitter.com/FgK0SZHyDQ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 10, 2023

“I was hoping that last season Everton got their struggles out of their system with surviving (relegation). Unfortunately, they haven’t got any momentum. They’ve struggled to keep clean sheets and struggled to score. The Premier League is a tough place to play and if I could put my finger on it, I’d be ringing up Frank [Lampard] now and giving him the magic answer, but unfortunately, it’s never that simple. Everton have just got to get their heads down and grind it out,” says former club captain Phil Jagielka. [Metro]

Blues linked with 25-year-old Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma. [Daily Mail]

Fabrizio Romano shares his thoughts on Everton’s interest in Anthony Elanga.

“I THINK IT’S A POSSIBILITY!” @FabrizioRomano says Everton are interested in a loan deal for Anthony Elanga, and it could be possible if #mufc sign Wout Weghorst.



Is a loan deal the best move right now? pic.twitter.com/R1EYUn1CoF — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 9, 2023

Following the end of his contract with the Blues, 38-year-old keeper Eldin Jakupovic has signed for LAFC.

Eldin Jakupović is Black & Gold.



#LAFC signs goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024. — LAFC (@LAFC) January 9, 2023

