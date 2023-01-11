 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Cannon loan deal, Danjuma linked, Elanga latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women sign 24-year-old midfielder Clare Wheeler to a permanent deal. [EFC]

Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for December. [EFC]

Tom Cannon has officially joined Championship side Preston North End on loan. Best of luck, Tom! [EFC]

I was hoping that last season Everton got their struggles out of their system with surviving (relegation). Unfortunately, they haven’t got any momentum. They’ve struggled to keep clean sheets and struggled to score. The Premier League is a tough place to play and if I could put my finger on it, I’d be ringing up Frank [Lampard] now and giving him the magic answer, but unfortunately, it’s never that simple. Everton have just got to get their heads down and grind it out,” says former club captain Phil Jagielka. [Metro]

Blues linked with 25-year-old Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma. [Daily Mail]

Fabrizio Romano shares his thoughts on Everton’s interest in Anthony Elanga.

Following the end of his contract with the Blues, 38-year-old keeper Eldin Jakupovic has signed for LAFC.

Some League Cup, Spanish Super Cup, Copa Italia, and Ligue 1 action on today.

