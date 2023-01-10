Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Is Ellis Simms the solution to Everton’s striking woes? Our very own Geoffrey Blunt looks into the possibilities. [RBM]

Everton have made an enquiry for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, 20, who has also attracted attention from Leicester. [Daily Mail]

Nathan Broadhead is reportedly undergoing a medical at Ipswich ahead of a permanent move and there is widespread interest in Everton’s prolific young striker Tom Cannon as well. [Paddy Boyland]

Roberto Martinez, who had been included in the potential successors to Frank Lampard has been announced as the new coach of Portugal’s seleção. [Echo]

The Tom Davies exit talk continues with Rangers being heavily linked with the midfielder. [Football Scotland]

Rio Ferdinand has been heaping praise on Demarai Gray despite the team’s struggles. [The Boot Room]

Some interesting comments from Ben Godfrey in an interview with EFC Online:

“Not being able to compete, not having gameday, having what you love doing and what your whole routine revolves around taken away was a shock to the system,” he reflects. “I feel like I need that routine in my life of being able to play something competitive regularly. I found not having it so disruptive for day-to-day life because it throws off everything that you’re used to. I found it really, really tough. People don’t see the effects injuries like that have on your home life but I have to mention my partner, family and friends because for them to all be there for me and help me through it was so important.” [EFC]

Everton have emerged as a potential destination for Genk forward Paul Onuachu - the 28-year-old Nigerian is having a breakout season in Ligue 1, with Manchester United also added to the mix. [Jeunes Footeux]

The fight for Michael Keane’s signature continues with Southampton and Nottingham Forest expressing a desire to sign the defender. [SkySports]

An overview of the current turmoil surrounding the club. Put up, show up, speak up. [Sky Sports]

Everton Women’s Gio has been recalled from her season-long loan with Everton by parent club Arsenal. [EFC]

Tell us what you think in the comments below.

What To Watch

The Carabao Cup takes over with Manchester United taking on Charlton with Newcastle hosting Leicester. Both games kick off at 8pm GMT.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook