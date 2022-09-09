Everton’s trip to Arsenal off as Premier League postpones weekend fixtures following death of Queen Elizabeth

Everton’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday will not now take place after the Premier League confirmed all of this weekend’s games have been postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death at the age of 96.

The Premier League made the decision at a meeting on Friday morning after earlier consulting the UK government on the most appropriate course of action.

Matches in the EFL, National League, WSL and grassroots fixtures have also been postponed.

A Premier League statement read:

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game. “Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

The government’s national mourning guidance stated that cancelling sporting events is not obligatory and “at the discretion” of the individual sporting organisations.

That includes on the day of the Queen’s state funeral, which latest reports suggest could be on Monday September 19.

There is, of course, another round of Premier League fixtures scheduled for next weekend, with Everton due to host West Ham.

A number of other sporting events have been postponed following the Queen’s death including golf, cricket and horse racing - a particular favourite of the monarch.

European games involving English sides went ahead on Thursday as planned following discussions with the FA and UEFA as news of the Queen’s passing was only confirmed a couple of hours before kick-off.