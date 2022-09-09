 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
Australia Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]

Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]

I spoke to Romelu [Lukaku]. He told me that I’d feel at home because it’s like a big family. That is exactly what I have found. He knew I would enjoy it here and there wasn’t a doubt in his mind,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Due to the Queen’s passing, we should receive more clarification today on whether the matches scheduled for this weekend will still be played or not.

Looks like Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training!

