Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]

Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]

“I spoke to Romelu [Lukaku]. He told me that I’d feel at home because it’s like a big family. That is exactly what I have found. He knew I would enjoy it here and there wasn’t a doubt in his mind,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Watch the best of the Blues in action this season so far.

Check out some pictures from training before Everton’s test against Arsenal on Sunday. [EFC]

Everton Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/kCXzCkjC8d — Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2022

Due to the Queen’s passing, we should receive more clarification today on whether the matches scheduled for this weekend will still be played or not.

Breaking: EFL matches on Friday called off. Decision on rest of the weekend's games tomorrow. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) September 8, 2022

Looks like Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now returned to full training this week and is back within the Everton squad pic.twitter.com/WeUoPj4lQb — The Bobble (@ElBobble) September 8, 2022

