The injury bug is back at Finch Farm, and it’s claimed one of Everton’s best performers this season - Jordan Pickford is expected to miss at least a couple of games with a thigh injury. [EFC]

Third choice keeper Andy Lonergan is also out with a knee issue, and Asmir Begovic is just getting back from his own ankle injury. [The Athletic]

James Tarkowski has been talking about the great sense of belief he has been feeling in the squad this season. [EFC]

Everton are reportedly watching Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with the 20-year-old centrehalf currently on loan and performing very well in the Championship for Burnley.

Frank Lampard is making #ManCity centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis a transfer priority for Everton, with club staff compiling a file on the defender’s performances while on loan at Burnley this season.



Here’s a statistical look at Amadou Onana’s performance against Liverpool last weekend. [Echo]

