“After the game against Blackpool I brought him [Ben Brereton Díaz] home, closed the door and he wasn’t allowed to leave the house. There was no opportunity for him to go away,” says Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. [Lancashire Telegraph]

Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson currently sit fourth and sixth respectively in this list of combined tackles and interceptions for the non top six sides in the Premier League this season.

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton Women training.

“Things are going well in terms of the injury. Every day I’m improving and I’m just looking forward to being back...I’m playing it by ear. It’ll be a couple of months but I’m just taking each day at a time and when it’s right, it’ll be right,” says Ben Godfrey. [EFC]

Newcastle could be back in for Anthony Gordon in January. [iNews]

Tyler Onyango has had a tough time at loan side Burton Albion so far this season. Hopefully a new manager coming in will be a good shift for the 19-year-old midfielder.

CLUB STATEMENT



Burton Albion Football Club can confirm that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as Manager.



Dino Maamria will initially take charge of first team matters.



Everyone at the club wishes Jimmy all the very best for the future. More here.#BAFC



— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) September 5, 2022

James Garner was a long-standing target for Marcel Brands, but Kevin Thelwell finally got the deal done for the Manchester United youngster. [The Athletic (paywall)]

“We’re trying to build a team and I think we are very close to being the best version of ourselves, in terms of togetherness and fighting spirit...the Premier League is the toughest league in the world and if you want to compete and be successful, you’ve got to have quality. I think that’s what we have now at Everton,” says Neal Maupay. [EFC]

