“What a start to the season – he was injured when he was about to make his debut last year, so it has been hard. But he has shown character. People say he’s a really good offensive full-back, but his defensive game has been excellent.

“It is hard on the full-backs when we switched to a back four, because there are a lot more questions asked. But he has done great, and he’s a young player so he’s only going to get better.” - Frank Lampard on Nathan Patterson [Football Scotland]

Everton were one of the sides to have tried to get winger Nathan Redmond from Southampton during the transfer window. [The Athletic]

We all saw how impressive Jordan Pickford was in the Merseyside Derby - here’s a goalkeeper’s analysis of what he did right in that game to keep things scoreless. [The Athletic]

Here’s an in-depth interview with the England #1 on his footballing journey, the role family plays for him and how he’s improved his focus. [EFC]

The Everton players discuss who has the best stamina in the squad.

Everton’s new midfielder James Garner has written an emotional farewell to his former club Manchester United.

Majority shareowner had asked earlier in the summer that the Board be judged only at the end of the transfer window - so, what do we think now? [Echo]

Conor Coady is just the latest - here’s a short list of all the players who have played for both halves of Merseyside, as in, have lined up for both Everton and Liverpool. [talkSPORT]

After making a good start to his loan spell at Besiktas with a goal, Dele has picked up an injury and will be out for a couple of weeks. [Sport Witness]

Club CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale wrote in the programme notes before the Saturday game about the structural review that is still underway at the Toffees.

“As a board, we felt it was vital to evaluate and enhance our operations to ensure our footballing structures were in the best possible position to deliver results on the pitch.

“The implementation of a new footballing structure across all areas of our Finch Farm operation continues to be driven and delivered by Kevin, shaped by the roadmap defined by myself and the board at the start of the year.” [Liverpool World]

