Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton grab a point in Merseyside Derby in a thrilling 0-0 draw. Watch the highlights below.

And watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day.

“We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat...four draws but it’s hard work and commitment - if we keep building and get stronger then we’ll get the wins,” says Jordan Pickford. [RBM]

“I’m devastated about my goal being ruled out for offside because I thought that’s what we deserved. We were fantastic. We nullified them – they are going to have chances, of course – but we have a world-class goalkeeper and we did well as a defensive unit, too. It’s horrible when you score a goal and it’s ruled out later, I’m not going to lie. But you have to take it on the chin and we made sure we didn’t drop too much from that and allow them to score a winner,” says Conor Coady. [EFC]

Really good thread here on how Everton tried to cut off the Reds’ width in the Derby.

Tactical FOCUS : Everton defensive animation vs Liverpool



How did Lampard control Liverpool's width in possession ?



pic.twitter.com/O3DpTWDr6I — Mar’tics (@martics97) September 4, 2022

The Everton Under-18s beat Derby County 1-0. [EFC]

Watch the latest developments from Bramley-Moore.

Former Blue James Vaughan re-joins club in Academy role. [EFC]

Dele Alli scores for Besiktas in 3-2 win (goal at 4:50).

Frank Lampard chats with Rio Ferdinand about Everton’s strategy this season.

More on tactics - Lampard has been talking about how Everton are evolving from last season. [Echo]

Lampard gets a lot of flak from mainstream media for his managerial abilities, but is he starting to win over some of them? Here’s a pretty complimentary piece from Jonathan Liew. [The Guardian]

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Serie A, and Championship action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook