Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City: Bennison’s injury-time strike tames Foxes

Hanna Bennison’s sublime stoppage-time strike earned three points for Everton against Leicester City as the Swede once again emerged from the bench to find the net for the Blues.

While Sunday’s effort capped off a fine 3-0 win for her side on Sunday over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby, last night’s 94th minute goal ensured that the Foxes remain winless after three WSL games.

A packed-out Walton Hall Park had to be patient as they watched their heroes control the game against their resolute, well-organised opponents.

Confidence was high in the home camp, with Jess Park further justifying her England call-up with another impressive display that caused Lydia Bedford’s side a multitude of headaches.

Everton started well, Katja Snoeijs linking up well with Park and Izzy Christiansen. And the Netherlands star tested Leicester stopper Kirsty Levell, before the referee pulled play back, adjudging Snoeijs guilty of a foul in the build-up.

The clearest chance of the first 45 saw Natalie Bjorn play in Christiansen, whose tempting delivery narrowly evaded the energetic Snoeijs.

Leicester’s attack did come to life after the break, Sam Tierney got on the end of a loose ball only to be denied by the bravery of debutant keeper Emily Ramsey. The Manchester United loanee covering her angles well and making a smart block.

Ramsey was called into action again soon after, saving well from a Jemma Purfield free kick, while at the other end Gabby George’s low centre narrowly evaded the oncoming Bjorn.

With the game stretched, Brian Sorensen called upon the bench, substitutes Bennison and Karen Holmgaard both having efforts at goal.

The Blues boss then introduced Gio Queiroz Costa and Elise Stevenik to try and break the deadlock, but the Foxes held firm and looked to be heading for a share of the spoils.

But Bennison would be the one to steal the headlines and break Leicester hearts. Her stunning free kick caught Levell off guard and sent the Walton Hall Park crowd into raptures.

The visitors may well feel hard done by, but Everton’s pressure deserved the three points and the starlet’s strike was worthy of winning any game.

With two wins on the trot, the international break probably hasn’t come at a great time for Everton, who sit fifth in the WSL table. Sorensen will be keen to keep his side focused – champions Chelsea are next up for the Blues when the WSL returns on 16 October.