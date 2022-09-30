Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check in on our promising youngsters in the latest edition of our Everton loan recap. [RBM]

Frank Lampard has discussed squad injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s match against Southampton. [RBM]

You can watch Frank’s full pre-match presser below.

Things are heating up in potential take-over talks, with Moshiri reportedly in negotiations with American businessman Maciek Kaminski. [RBM]

Salomon Rondon has reportedly been told to look for a new club in January after a possible move to Turkey this summer fell through. [Football Insider]

“We’d hoped he (Simms) might be alright after this international break. But that’s not going to be the case. We did say it would depend on how it developed. He’s had scans and X-rays, and it might be the case now that Everton want to do that as well. Our diagnosis is that there seems to be some ligament damage on his big toe – it doesn’t look like he’s ready to play for us this weekend. We’ll wait and see what Everton want to do and what their assessment is. Ultimately, it will always be the parent club who guide these decisions. It’s his big toe, and I know from 20 years of playing that it can be a sore injury and if it’s affecting you running, it’s very difficult,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [The Northern Echo]

Everton Women made it two wins in a row after defeating Leicester 1-0 with a stunning Hanna Bennison 94th minute winner. [RBM]

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Championship, and MLS action on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

It’s getting colder out, time to break out the jackets - check out the Everton collection on Kitbag.

Here’s an even better coupon now - use code BALLER for 25% OFF + FREE UK Shipping

Click the link - http://kitbag.evyy.net/rnMx7D