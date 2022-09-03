Pickford: We have to keep building and getting better

Everton have Jordan Pickford and the woodwork to thank after winning a point in another hard-fought Merseyside Derby, and indeed had their own chances to take all three points too with VAR denying Conor Coady a second half winner.

Speaking immediately after the game, the England #1 spoke to the media.

“Another unfortunate goal disallowed for VAR but it was very tight - we’re building, we’ve got that character and the team spirit is pushing us on. We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat.”

Pickford made eight saves of varying difficulty but none were more important than his fingertip push onto the post off Mo Salah right at the death.

“I thought I had a good game today - I helped the lads and you need lots of leaders on the pitch and I think we’ve got that. We didn’t get three points but we got a draw and we can keep building. “They were good - Allison made some wonderful saves as well but that’s our job, to help the team when we’re needed. It’s my first clean sheet of the season and that’s where we have to keep building and get better and better.”

It’s been tough going for the Blues to start this season with four points from six games and the Toffees still yet to win a league game.