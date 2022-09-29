Lampard on Anthony Gordon’s England hopes and the ‘eight-game mini league’ leading up to the World Cup

Frank Lampard says it is good Anthony Gordon “is in the conversation” for an England place but urged the winger to focus on Everton in order to improve his chances of securing a trip to the World Cup.

The Toffees winger said he targeting a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad after impressing for England U21s against Germany in midweek.

Lampard, who has a close relationship with the 21-year-old, has backed the youngster to achieve his international ambitions, but says concentrating on his club form is the best way of doing so.

“I know there is a lot of competition in that area of the pitch with England, there are a lot of quality players in there. “He just has to keep working on all parts of his game, not just the goals, which are a huge part of it, but there is a lot more for his game but it’s good he’s in the conversation, he just has to play. “I don’t think you need to think about it, you just have to train and play every day, keep improving. “He wants to improve and he just needs to focus on that and the rest will naturally come.”

Speaking in general about all of Everton’s international players, Lampard added:

“They are Everton players and in this period up until we play Bournemouth they just have to give everything for this team. “We always try to do the same thing; we try to get the best environment and the best care for the players to get them into the best position to perform well and if they do that then come the World Cup they will be in good nick and ready to go. “It’s really simple. We have to talk about it but for the players it is ‘play well, look after yourself and you will give yourself the best possible chance.”

Everton return to action after the international break with a trip to Southampton on Saturday.

It is the first of eight Premier League games in six weeks, plus a EFL Cup trip to Bournemouth, before the break for the first-ever winter mid-season World Cup.

Lampard agrees with the assertion that it is an eight-game mini league, before assessing the club’s position at the break.

Asked what the plan will be for the next few weeks, he said: