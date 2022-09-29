Lampard gives Everton injury update on Pickford, Calvert-Lewin, Garner & Patterson

The Premier League resumes this weekend, and Everton return to action with a trip to the coast in a game at Southampton. Speaking during his pre-match press conference earlier today, manager Frank Lampard had some positive news for the Blues. England #1 Jordan Pickford is fit again after picking up a thigh injury in the Merseyside Derby stalemate a few weeks ago.

Also in contention to play on Saturday is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is yet to feature this season.

“We’re considering [his involvement this weekend]. With Dominic, we’re working to make sure he comes back in the best fitness and strength for us, so we’ll see on that one. “I think any player that has injuries and this sort of recurrence of injuries he’s had, it’s difficult to deal with because players want to play and they’re frustrated when they don’t play. All you can ask for is that they keep doing the right things to get themselves in the best condition, whether it’s rehabbing or when they get back on-pitch. “We’re always searching for the best way to get Dominic fit and keep him fit, because we know the level of player he is, as he’s shown here previously.”

Young midfielder James Garner also showed he is ready to play with a good showing for the England Under-21s against Germany playing 70 minutes during the international break.

“I’m really impressed. James, when he came here, he wasn’t fit - he declared that to me. The process of leaving Manchester United meant he hadn’t trained at the top level. “For West Ham, he was kind of fit for, but then it’s great that he played a game - and played so well - for England Under-21s. Now he’s ready to go. He’s impressed me in training very much, as a lad and as a player. That’s why we brought him here - he has real potential for the now and the future.”

The club had announced yesterday that fullback Nathan Patterson would miss 4-5 weeks with an ankle injury sustained playing for Scotland.