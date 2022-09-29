Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“That’s football nowadays - it’s absolutely crazy. Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money but I’m also not going to talk myself down. I wasn’t too focused on that because I can only control what I can control. You need to stay humble. You need to focus on today and tomorrow and don’t look too far into the future.

“That’s part and parcel of football. When you’re doing well, there’s always going to be that speculation. But because the place (Everton) is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I have to stay. That’s never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case.” - Anthony Gordon on the £60 million bid from Chelsea, and him staying with the Toffees. [Evening Standard]

The Toffees have confirmed that Nathan Patterson will miss 4-5 weeks, but it feels like the youngster has dodged a bullet that it’s an ankle injury not a knee issue as first feared. [EFC]

Youngster Katia Kouyate has signed a new two-year deal with the club and the teenager has also been training with the first team squad during this international break. [EFC]

Alex Iwobi has been Everton’s best player this season, and we look at why the eye test and stats match up in this case. [RBM]

Everton Women play their first home game of the season tonight as they host Leicester City. Here’s your match preview. [RBM]

Midfielder James Garner is inching closer and closer to making his Everton appearance, and had a very good international break for the England Under-21s. [The Athletic (paywall)]

How well do you know Frank Lampard? Take the quiz! [EFC]

Former Everton player and Russian national Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has received a summons to report for military duty as the country continues to wage war in Ukraine. [The Express]

Everton will have to battle Newcastle as they are both being linked with Villarreal youngster Nicolas Jackson. [Football Insider]

The latest episode of My Everton is a truly moving story from American Blue Kevin Clark, and it’s a story about life, death and Everton FC. [EFC]

“What excites me most about Everton Stadium is urban regeneration. This part of Liverpool has been in decay for decades. The very fine docks and surrounding warehouses are largely unused and closed to the public. I hope and believe that the ripple event of Everton’s new home in that location will be transformational to the waterfront and city as a whole.” - Dipesh Patel, Principal of Everton Stadium technical architects BDP Pattern. [EFC]

What To Watch

It’s gameday for the Everton Women as they host Leicester City. Otherwise with the international break coming to a close there’s not much else going on.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Check out the Everton collection on Kitbag - home, away and third kits, warmup gear and lots more.

Use code BALLER for 25% OFF + FREE UK Shipping

http://kitbag.evyy.net/rnMx7D