Everton Loan Recap: Warrington & Simms impressive, Broadhead & Astley good, Onyango struggling

It was a summer of change at Goodison Park and that meant several players leaving the club – some with a future at Everton and some… not so much.

But the Blues certainly did a good job at getting most of their top prospects some interesting loan moves, including Jarrad Branthwaite getting European experience, while Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou get a taste of Championship football and the promising Lewis Warrington and Lewis Dobbin take a shot at League One.

So, let’s see how Everton’s 15 out-on-loan players are getting on so far.

Jarrad Branthwaite – PSV

It’s been a cautious but steady start for Jarrad Branthwaite at PSV. Unsurprisingly, the Dutch side haven’t thrown a 20-year-old centre-back straight into the mix.

However, Branthwaite’s game time has steadily been increasing, making several appearances from the bench before starting in a 7-1 win over Volendam and bagging his first goal in a 4-3 win over Feyenoord.

Branthwaite also made his Champions League bow coming off the bench in a 3-2 win over Monaco, as well as appearing in the first leg tie with Rangers. Sadly PSV didn’t make it to the Group Stage, but that may be a blessing for the youngster, who’ll now get a taste of the Europa League instead.

Appearances: 2(5), Goals: 1, Assists: 0

Niels Nkounkou – Cardiff City

With Ruben Vinagre joining the Blues on loan to provide cover for Vitaliy Mykolenko, this allowed Nkounkou to secure a season-long loan move to Cardiff City in the Championship.

It’s been a mixed bag for the 21-year-old left-back in the Welsh capital, making two starts after appearing from the bench in his first game, before returning to the bench against Middlesbrough. Unfortunately, he was one of two players hooked at half-time in their 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield lat time out.

Hopefully he can cement his place in the team and show his attacking threat down the left flan.

Appearances: 3(2), Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Ellis Simms – Sunderland

Simms got off to a flyer in the north-east, bagging a brace on his debut, followed up by another goal in his second game.

He hasn’t scored in any of his subsequent appearances, but he did continue to start until he was forced off with an injured tie against Reading – leaving Sunderland without a recognised striker. Fortunately, he should be fit again after the international break.

Appearances: 8(0), Goals: 3, Assists: 0

Lewis Warrington – Fleetwood Town

Warrington has been getting rave reviews for his controlling performances since joining League One Fleetwood.

The 19-year-old has been playing in a holding midfield role and continues to show why he is so highly rated on Merseyside.

Appearances: 3(1), Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Joao Virginia – SC Cambuur

Another youngster earning the ropes in the Netherlands, albeit at the other end of Eredivisie.

Virginia has established himself as Cambuur’s number one, but the club are struggling picking up just one win and one draw from their opening seven games, as they sit narrowly above bottom place with Virginia conceding 14 goals in that period.

Appearances: 7(0), Goals Conceded: 14, Clean Sheets: 1

Lewis Dobbin – Derby County

The promising 19-year-old got an exciting move to Derby County in the summer, but it’s been a bit of an uninspiring start to life for Dobbin and Derby in League One.

Dobbin has mostly featured on the right-wing for the Rams, but he’s been very much in and out of the team with Derby currently 11th in the table.

There have been some flashes of brilliances from the youngster, which has seen him pick up two assists – including a great bit of skill in a 1-0 win over West Brom in the EFL Cup. Just needs to find some consistency and maturity in his game.

Appearances: 6(4), Goals: 0, Assists: 2

Tyler Onyango - Burton Albion

Not been going well for Onyango in his first loan spell.

He started (but was twice subbed) in 3-0 and 4-0 defeats in his first two games and hasn’t started since, only playing a bit-part role for the team bottom of League One.

Appearances: 2(5), Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Ryan Astley – Accrington Stanley

The 21-year-old centre-back has played almost every minute since joining League One’s Stanley and has impressed so far on his first loan spell, including bagging a goal in the EFL Cup against Tranmere.

Appearances: 11(1), Goals: 1, Assists: 0

Lewis Gibson – Bristol Rovers

Teamed up with Joey Barton once again after a successful loan at Fleetwood a few years ago, but sadly injury seems to be besieging the 22-year-old centre-back once again, after a tough spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

He hopes to return from a niggling calf injury soon after being ruled out of the last four games.

Appearances: 2(2), Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Nathan Broadhead- Wigan Athletic

Another player whose injuries have scuppered his progress in recent years. Fortunately, it seems like Wigan are carefully managing Broadhead’s fitness, utilising the 24-year-old forward solely from the bench so far – which is probably exactly what he needs right now.

He’s appeared from the bench in all seven games since joining Wigan, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Birmingham in the process. The good news is that he’s stayed fit so far and can only see his minutes increase in the coming months.

Despite the jokes about him being a “24-year-old prospect”, this is a genuinely talented player and could honestly have an Everton future if he can put a stop to the injury torrent.

Appearances: 0(7), Goals: 1, Assists: 0

Harry Tyrer – Chester

Has played every minute for Chester as the 20-year-old keeper has established himself as number at National League North side.

Appearances: 8(0), Goals Conceded: 11, Clean Sheets: 2

Moise Kean – Juventus

Not really an Everton player anymore as Juventus have an obligation to buy the striker at the end of his two-year loan in Turin.

Still not setting the world alight amid disciplinary problems. Selling him seems to have been a wise decision.

Appearances: 1(7), Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Andre Gomes – Lille

The 29-year-old appeared twice from the bench before starting in their most recent game over Toulouse.

Appearances: 1(2), Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Jean-Philippe Gbamin– Trabzonspor

Gbamin has started three games for the Turkish side, but was hooked at half-time in two of them. Like Gomes, still has almost two years on his Everton deal so the Blues could really do with finding a permanent suitor for him next summer.

Appearances: 3(2), Goals: 0, Assists: 0

Dele – Besiktas

Dele got off to a positive start at Besiktas, helping his side to two wins in his opening two games, get on the scoresheet in the latter. A thigh strain ruled him out of the last two games, but he’s expected to return to fitness after the international break.

Besiktas supposedly have an option to buy Dele for about £7 million if they want, so that’s the only way Everton can win with this move.

Appearances: 2(0), Goals: 1, Assists: 0

