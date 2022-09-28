Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

We came up with a squad of players both past and present who have always played like their lives depended on it against Everton. [RBM]

“I never had the mindset that it wasn’t going to work here. I had the mindset that I’d turn it around and when the opportunity came with the new manager, I used it as a new chapter of my life and said to myself, ‘Forget the past. What’s happened has happened...now let’s go again’. What I realised here is fans appreciate 100 percent, as long as you show that you can do everything because there’s a reason you’re here at Everton - because you have ability...I have the ambition to achieve as much as I can for this club, it’s a great club with so much history and we want to create more history,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

Toni Duggan will not feature in the remainder of the Women’s season after announcing her pregnancy. Congrats, Toni! [EFC]

Allan pens his farewell to the Blues. All the best, Allan.

Anthony Gordon assisted the winner for the England Under-21s in their 3-1 win over Germany yesterday (assist at 3:56). James Garner also made an appearance and was inches away from a goal (clip at 2:22).

Alex Iwobi also started for Nigeria in their 2-1 loss to Algeria.

Salomon Rondon scored for Venezuela and paid tribute to his father who sadly passed away a few days ago (goal at 2:28).

Fabian Delph has announced his retirement.

Under-21s midfielder Jason Metcalfe signs new deal. [EFC]

16-year-old Everton defender Ishé Samuels-Smith, who has started training with the first team as of late, was named to The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2022’ list. [The Guardian]

To no surprise, Everton have one of the youngest teams in the league this season.

