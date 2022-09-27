Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Everyone will look to Conor and Tarky but the players drive each other on in training. As a team, everyone is involved so it’s testament to the hard work across the squad. The reality is we’ve now set a standard which means whoever comes into the team has to deliver defensively and make us hard to beat. If you’re hard to beat in this league, you give yourself a chance and we’ve shown that so far this season. That’s something we just cannot lose.” - Manager Frank Lampard has penned an open letter to the fans on the Everton website. [EFC]

It’s looking like Nathan Patterson could miss about six weeks with his injury, which means the Blues might get him back just before the season pauses for the World Cup in Qatar. [The Times]

The Blues other fullback Vitaliy Mykolenko is fit and will line up for Ukraine in their rematch against Scotland tonight. [Glasgow Times]

Watch the behind the scenes video from the road game that saw Everton Women record a famous 3-0 win over Liverpool Women in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. You don’t want to come here and lose. We didn’t do that. We’re full of confidence. The team played how we wanted to play. We never lost composure, even to the last minute. Three nil speaks for itself.” - Player of the Match from the women’s derby was Jess Park who scored once, laid on the assist for the final goal and was otherwise spectacular throughout the game. [EFC]

Hirving Lozano, popularly nicknamed ‘Chucky’. has a quartet of suitors chasing him, including Everton, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. [Marca]

Ukrainian starlet Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to raise eyebrows and a number of Premier League sides are expected to put in big bids for the Shakhtar Donetsk forward in January after Everton’s €30 million offer was rejected in the summer. [The Times]

