Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Midfielder Allan officially completes his move to UAE side Al Wahda on a permanent deal. departing Merseyside after two years. [RBM]

WELCOME ALLAN

TO HOME OF CHAMPIONS ✨️#WHDFC pic.twitter.com/tLBmSFsBai — AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) September 25, 2022

Hear from Jarrad Branthwaite on his time in the Netherlands so far.

Alex Iwobi scored a lovely goal for Nigeria the other day.

Everton Women victorious in Merseyside Derby, beating Liverpool Women 3-0. [EFC]

Check out some clips of the Blues in training.

What To Watch

Plenty of Nations League action on today, including England versus Germany. Could we see a Conor Coady appearance?

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook