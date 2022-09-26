Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Midfielder Allan officially completes his move to UAE side Al Wahda on a permanent deal. departing Merseyside after two years. [RBM]
WELCOME ALLAN— AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) September 25, 2022
TO HOME OF CHAMPIONS ✨️#WHDFC pic.twitter.com/tLBmSFsBai
Hear from Jarrad Branthwaite on his time in the Netherlands so far.
Alex Iwobi scored a lovely goal for Nigeria the other day.
September 24, 2022
Everton Women victorious in Merseyside Derby, beating Liverpool Women 3-0. [EFC]
Check out some clips of the Blues in training.
What To Watch
Plenty of Nations League action on today, including England versus Germany. Could we see a Conor Coady appearance?
Full schedule of games here.
