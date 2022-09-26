CONFIRMED: Everton complete Allan transfer

The two year Everton career of Allan Marques Loureiro has ended with the midfielder signing a two year contract with Al Wahda in the UAE. The 31-year-old, who made a £21.7m move from Napoli to Merseyside in 2020, has not made a single Premier League appearance this season. Indeed, he was not even on the bench for the squad on Sunday as the Toffees beat West Ham 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Al Wahda were pleased to announce the signing after the player had passed a medical and agreed terms with the club.

‘Al Wahda Football Club has contracted with the Brazilian player Alan Marcos, in a permanent transfer deal from the English club Everton and with a two-season contract, as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team and meet the requirements of success.

WELCOME ALLAN

TO HOME OF CHAMPIONS ✨️#WHDFC pic.twitter.com/tLBmSFsBai — AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) September 25, 2022

Allan arrived at the start of the 2020 season after the injury to Jean-Philippe Gbamin who had been signed to fill the boots of Idrissa Gueye. Two years down the road and Gueye has returned and both Gbamin and Allan have now departed.

When he arrived, the tough tackling midfielder looked like he was the perfect fit for the cauldron that is Goodison Park. Sadly, he never had the consistency of either games or passion to truly have an impact for Everton. He played 57 games in his time with the Blues and never replicated his form at Napoli that made Carlo Ancelotti bring him to the Premier League.

The Brazilian now heads to the Middle East and his departure does not leave a hole that needs to be filled. In fact, the permanent contract that he has signed means that Everton have removed £70,000 per week off their wage bill and this has to be considered a great move for the club.

Thank you Allan for your contributions and Blue, and all the best in your future career.