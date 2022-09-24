Everton could have a major injury reprieve

The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.

Speculation was rife and the most dramatic was a potential season-ending MCL injury. Thankfully, the tension has been finally lessened with an update from the Scottish Daily Express who claim that the injury is less severe than any previous speculation.

Scottish Express Sport can reveal that the injury is not serious. There will be some major checks done on Tuesday at hospital, but it is our understanding that the exciting full back will only be missing for a short period of time which will be music to Frank Lampard’s ears as Patterson has been a top performer since the start of the Premier League season. A source close to Patterson told us: “The injury is not as bad as first feared but he will see a specialist on Tuesday for confirmation.”

Patterson has returned to Merseyside and is back at Finch Farm to assess the injury. No official word has been released by Everton but that should be happening in the next couple of days.

The international break is supposed to be a time when we have the chance to have a breather from the Premier League and spend some quality time relaxing with family and friends. Unfortunately, it is also a time to worry about those Everton players who are travelling around the world to play with their national teams. With reports that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a setback as well as news that Amadou Onana and Vitaliy Mykolenko are both carrying niggles, let us hope that this is the last injury news we have before the team gets back together ahead of the game against Southampton.