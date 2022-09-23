What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed

Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.

Building contractors Laing O’Rourke are so confident that Everton Stadium will have the ‘wow’ factor – because they have already built it once!

Craig Wallace, a Digital Engineer for Laing O’Rourke, is one of a select few with the responsibility for ensuring the project’s approach towards ‘digital’ uses leading processes, technology and data.

One of the ways this is evident is through a process known as Building Information Modelling (BIM), which has provided Laing with the opportunity to build the project twice – virtually, and now in reality.

As such, the 52,888-seater stadium has already been completed in digital form, in mind-boggling and minute detail, from the millimetre-accurate assembly of steelwork, prefabricated concrete walls and giant roof trusses, through to pinpoint positioning of wiring, plumbing, light switches and plug sockets.

Wallace added a few more details on the process of the virtual construction of the new home of the Blues -

“We like to think we have already built Everton Stadium. It’s been built virtually on screen in a simulated environment, and now physically on site. The real benefit is that this enables us to resolve issues upfront, in a simulated environment, before work begins on-site. “That promotes efficiency gains, reduction in risks, leads to programme and cost benefits and provides certainty throughout the life-cycle of the build. It took some teamwork to pull together and it’s a real collaborative effort, in that our entire supply chain contribute to the model. “All of the different disciplines, such as electrical, mechanical, structural and architectural, develop their own 3D model, involving their scope of work, and then share them with us on a collaborative online platform. That provides us with around 1,500 shared model files, which we then combine into a master model for the entire team to use. “From that, the entire project team can work to co-ordinate the build and ensure there are no clashes within the disciplines.”

The shape and scale of Everton Stadium is evolving from Bramley-Moore Dock on a daily basis. Now over a year into the three-year build, the internal bowl of the 52,888-seater arena is clear to see, with the steelwork in situ on both the north and south elevations. The latest construction update from this week added that concrete terracing units are still being installed in these stands, while work on the concrete builds of the east and west stands continue to grow on schedule.

“What you might see in the industry is the model being linked to the programme and that shows the sequencing of the build. In addition to this, we focus on including elements such as coordinating mobile cranes, storage zones, engineering controls, walking routes and more. “That really helps to drive what we do on site and how we can coordinate different pieces of work safely. This is our highest value.”

The rolling model can be accessed by the workforce on site, via screens or mobile phones, enabling them to undertake the precise workloads and feedback on progress to keep the information flow going.