ICYMI: Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in Scotland’s match against Ukraine the other day. [RBM]

Everton have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures for their new stadium, with a naming rights deal on the horizon. [RBM]

Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals he suffered a small injury in Everton’s win over West Ham. [UAF]

It looks like Amadou Onana also has a knock according to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. [Liverpool World]

“We need to go out every week and show that commitment, that desire, to play for Everton Football Club. The lads are working ever so hard to do that and it’s important we keep learning, getting better, and hopefully keep winning...we won’t dwell on this win too much because we want to get better and have more wins...it was so important to get that first win, another clean sheet, and now we want to move forward. We have a break now for the internationals and then it’s about making sure we’re ready for the next game,” says Conor Coady. [EFC]

Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month, get your vote in!

BREAKING: The Premier League’s nominees for September’s Player of the Month award are in! pic.twitter.com/kUqb2hWdLQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 22, 2022

Jack Nayler joins the club as new Head of Sports Science. [EFC]

As if gambling and watch partners couldn’t be weird enough, Everton have announced a new partnership with hair transplant company Vera Clinic.

#EFC @VeraClinic



Welcoming our first Official Hair Transplant Partner to the Everton family. pic.twitter.com/18X46d85YB — Everton (@Everton) September 22, 2022

“I’ve been an Everton player for around three weeks but I already feel part of the Club and part of the family. The players have welcomed me very well and the manager makes sure everyone feels good and feels happy in the team...Sunday’s win was only the start for me and for the team and there is definitely more to come from us this season,” says Neal Maupay. [EFC]

As if things couldn't get any worse, Calvert-Lewin has another (slight) injury.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert Lewin is being assessed for a minor groin injury under supervision from the clubs medical team. It is not thought to be a serious or long term injury with the striker continuing to report to the clubs training ground — The Bobble (@ElBobble) September 21, 2022

