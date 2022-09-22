Everton receive boost in hunt for Bramley Moore Dock stadium naming rights partner

Everton have named sports and entertainment consultancy company Elevate Sports Ventures as a new partner to help the club maximise commercial opportunities at their new stadium - including a naming rights deal.

Work is continuing at the site on Liverpool’s waterfront with the Blues hoping to be in their new home by the start of the 2024/25 season.

The new ground will open up a host of new revenue streams for the club and Elevate Sports Ventures has been brought on board to help that process.

Maximising commercial opportunities will have a direct link to on-field success as a healthier balance sheet will help the club’s compliance with profit and loss regulations - something which has dogged the Toffees over recent seasons.

Top of Elevate’s to-do list is likely to be a naming rights partner for the new ground. USM signed a naming-rights option deal for £30m at the start of 2020, but the club have since cut ties with the company after owner Alisher Usmanov was sanctioned by the government for his close links with Russian president Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Any deal will help fund the estimated £500m cost of the stadium build, with external financing to cover the remainder of the cost yet to be formally announced.

Another task for Elevate will likely be the club’s new corporate hospitality scheme ‘ALL’, which will look to provide an innovative range of matchday experiences that differs from traditional football hospitality.

Everton’s Chief Commercial and Communications Officer Richard Kenyon said: