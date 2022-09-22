Everton’s injury crisis deepens with latest setbacks

Everton’s injury worries increased significantly yesterday with three new issues popping up.

Right back Nathan Patterson injured his lower leg in an innocuous challenge on the wet Hampden Park surface in action for Scotland in the Nations League against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf. As Patterson lay on the turf, reports say that he was pointing to the side of his left leg between the ankle and the knee.

Former Blue James McFadden, who was commentating, went on to speculate - “Patterson is pointing to the inside of his knee and that suggests it’s his medial ligament. I’ve done that before and it’s a painful one when the physio tests it. Hopefully it’s not too serious.”

The game had only 22 minutes on the clock when the incident occurred. Initially he was attended to by the physios and he did get up and walk off under his own power. Unfortunately, when he tried to get back in the game he was clearly unable to continue and was then stretchered off.

Left back Vitaliy Mykolenko had been reportedly set to start the game but was held out as a precaution after sustaining a minor knock in the Blues last game, so it’s not clear yet how serious his issue is.

After the match, Scotland manager Steve Clarke told Premier Sports:

“It doesn’t look too good when he goes off on a stretcher. He obviously felt something on his leg, we’ll just wait and see what the medics say and how it pans out. Hopefully, it’s not too serious and hopefully he’s not out too long.”

Meanwhile earlier in the day there was more bad news for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who reportedly has picked up another knock in training that might delay his long-awaited return.

Everton insider El Bobble reported that the 25-year-old had picked up a minor groin injury that was unrelated to the knee ailment that has seen him miss the beginning of the season so far.

The England international has resumed full training at Finch Farm and manager Frank Lampard said after the win over West Ham United over the weekend that he chose to keep Calvert-Lewin out of the squad for the game to give him more time to regain full fitness during this international break.

There might be good news for the forward though as the report goes on to say that it is not considered to be a serious or a long-term injury, though his availability for the Southampton trip in just over a week might be in serious question as it will be for Patterson.

The Toffees are already without Andros Townsend likely for the rest of 2022, with Ben Godfrey not expected back before the World Cup interrupts the season. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate are also out for a few more weeks while Jordan Pickford picked up a thigh injury recently and is not expected back until after the international break.