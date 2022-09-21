Everton’s Bramley Moore Dock stadium in contention to host Euro 2028

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is in contention to host matches at Euro 2028 should the UK & Ireland’s bid be successful.

The Times reports that the ground, due to open in 2024, is among 10 stadiums from England to be put forward, with one from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus two from the Republic of Ireland - likely to be Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin - completing the shortlist.

The other stadiums are Stadium MK, the home of League One side MK Dons, Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, West Ham’s London Stadium, Villa Park, Manchester United’s Old Trafford, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

However, Liverpool’s Anfield, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge do not make the cut because their pitch sizes are too small.

Leeds United’s Elland Road is also out of the running as the club was unable to convince the local authorities to “commit the time and resources required” to host matches.

The UK & Ireland bid is competing with Turkey to host the 2028 event, which is likely to be an expanded 32-team competition featuring 51 matches.

Turkey, which has never hosted a European Championship, is also bidding for Euro 2032 along with Italy.

Goodison Park staged five games at the 1966 World Cup, including a semi-final, but had began to show its age by the time Euro 96 came around 30 years later, with Anfield hosting matches at that tournament.

UEFA are expected to make a decision on who will host Euro 2028 in September of next year.